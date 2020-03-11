Modern Beauty Salon : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

MODERN BEAUTY SALON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 919)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Limited ("Company") will be held at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 at Unit 1103-06, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT:

the (i) transactions as contemplated under the 2020 Master Lease Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 11 March 2020 (" Circular "), a copy of which is marked "A" and initialled by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose and has been tabled at the meeting); and (ii) the relevant annual caps for such transactions for the year ending 31 March 2021, the year ending 31 March 2022 and the year ending 31 March 2023 as set out in the Circular be and are hereby approved; and the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things, to sign and execute such documents or agreements or deeds on behalf of the Company and to do such other things and to take all such actions as they consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purposes of giving effect to or in connection with the 2020 Master Lease Agreement and to agree to such variation, amendments or waivers or matters relating thereto (including any variation, amendments or waiver of such documents or any terms thereof, which are not fundamentally different from those as provided in the 2020 Master Lease Agreement) as are, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole."

On behalf of the Board

Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Limited

Tsang Yue, Joyce

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 11 March 2020