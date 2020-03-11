Modern Beauty Salon : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
03/11/2020 | 12:20am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
MODERN BEAUTY SALON HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 919)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Limited ("Company") will be held at 11:20 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 at Unit 1103-06, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT:
the (i) transactions as contemplated under the 2020 Master Lease Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 11 March 2020 ("Circular"), a copy of which is marked "A" and initialled by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose and has been tabled at the meeting); and (ii) the relevant annual caps for such transactions for the year ending 31 March 2021, the year ending 31 March 2022 and the year ending 31 March 2023 as set out in the Circular be and are hereby approved; and
the directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things, to sign and execute such documents or agreements or deeds on behalf of the Company and to do such other things and to take all such actions as they consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient for the purposes of giving effect to or in connection with the 2020 Master Lease Agreement and to agree to such variation, amendments or waivers or matters relating thereto (including any variation, amendments or waiver of such documents or any terms thereof, which are not fundamentally different from those as provided in the 2020 Master Lease Agreement) as are, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole."
On behalf of the Board
Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Limited
Tsang Yue, Joyce
Chairperson
Hong Kong, 11 March 2020
- 1 -
Registered office:
Head office and principal place of
P.O. Box 309
business in Hong Kong:
Ugland House
Workshops Nos. 66-68
Grand Cayman
6th Floor, Sino Industrial Plaza
KY1-1104
9 Kai Cheung Road
Cayman Islands
Kowloon Bay
Kowloon
Hong Kong
As at the date of this notice, the Board consists of three Executive Directors, Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce, Mr. Yip Kai Wing and Ms. Yeung See Man and three Independent Non-executive Directors, Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda, Dr. Wong Man Hin, Raymond, Mr. Hong Po Kui, Martin.
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. Any member of the Company who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares of the Company in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
A form of proxy in white is enclosed with this circular. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 11:20 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the EGM.
Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the EGM the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any votes of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll (except for those relating purely to a procedural or administrative matter which may be voted on by a show of hands). Therefore, the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the EGM shall be voted on by poll.
Modern Beauty Salon Holdings Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 04:19:04 UTC