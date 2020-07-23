Modern Beauty Salon : PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 07/23/2020 | 12:15am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. MODERN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 919) PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting of Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Limited to be held at Room 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19 Des Voeux Central, Central, Hong Kong, on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 2 : 30 p.m., is set out on pages 14 to 17 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Limited's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail. 23 July 2020 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 General mandates to issue and repurchase shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Voting by poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Appendix I - Information on the Retiring Directors Proposed for Re-election . . . . 7 Appendix II - Explanatory Statement for the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: ''2019 Extension the general and unconditional mandate granted to the Directors Mandate'' to extend the 2019 Issue Mandate granted to the Directors by adding to it an amount of the nominal value of the share capital of the Company not exceeding the aggregate nominal value of the Shares purchased pursuant to the 2019 Repurchase Mandate ''2019 Issue Mandate'' the general and unconditional mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at 30 August 2019 ''2019 Repurchase the general and unconditional mandate granted to the Directors Mandate'' to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at 30 August 2019 ''AGM'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19 Des Voeux Central, Central, Hong Kong, on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 2 : 30 p.m. ''AGM Notice'' the notice convening the AGM ''Articles'' the Articles of Association of the Company ''Board'' the board of directors of the Company ''Companies Law'' the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands ''Company'' Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 19 August 2005, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''Extension Mandate'' a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to the effect that any Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate will be added to the total number of Shares which may be allotted, issued and dealt with under the Issue Mandate during the relevant period ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Issue Mandate'' the general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new Shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of the resolution granting such mandate ''Latest Practicable 14 July 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the Date'' printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained herein ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Repurchase Mandate'' the general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to purchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of the resolution granting such mandate ''Retiring Directors'' the Directors who shall retire at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the AGM in accordance with the Articles of Association ''SFO'' the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of nominal value HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of Share(s) ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Takeovers Code'' The Code on Takeovers and Mergers ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''%'' per cent - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD MODERN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 919) Board of Directors Registered office: Executive Directors: P.O. Box 309 Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce Ugland House (Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer) Grand Cayman, KY1-1104 Mr. Yip Kai Wing Cayman Islands Ms. Yeung See Man Head office and principal place Independent Non-executive Directors: of business in Hong Kong: Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda Workshops Nos. 66-68 Dr. Wong Man Hin, Raymond 6th Floor, Sino Industrial Plaza Mr. Hong Po Kui, Martin 9 Kai Cheung Road Mr. Lam Tak Leung Kowloon Bay (resigned with effect from 1 March 2020) Kowloon Hong Kong Company Secretary: Mr. Wong Shu Pui 23 July 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to give you the AGM Notice and provide you with information of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for the approval of (i) re-election of the Retiring Directors; (ii) granting of the Issue Mandate, Repurchase Mandate and Extension Mandate to issue and repurchase Shares to the Directors. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS Pursuant to Article 130 of the Articles, Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce and Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda, being one-third of the Directors for the time being, shall retire by rotation at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the AGM. Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda was appointed as independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 10 December 2009. Therefore, after 9 December 2018, Ms. Liu would have served as an independent non-executive Director of the Company for over 9 years. Pursuant to the code provision set out in paragraph A.4.3 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, any further appointment of independent non-executive director serving more than 9 years should be subject to a separate resolution to be approved by shareholders. As such, the re-appointment of Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda at the AGM will be subject to a separate resolution to be approved by the Shareholders in accordance with the Listing Rules. Despite that after 9 December 2018, Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda would have served as an independent non-executive Director for over 9 years, having assessed and reviewed the annual confirmation of independence of Ms. Liu based on the criteria set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules, the Board affirms that Ms. Liu remains independent. The Board considers that Ms. Liu is not involved in the daily management of the Company and Ms. Liu remains independent of the senior management and free of any relationship which could materially interfere with the exercise of her independent judgment. The Board considers that there are no circumstances which are likely to affect her independence as an independent non-executive Director. The Board is satisfied that Ms. Liu has continued to provide independent and objective judgment and advice to the Board to safeguard the interests of the Group and the Shareholders. In view of the above, the Board recommends that Ms. Liu be re-elected as an independent non-executive Director at the AGM. Details of the Retiring Directors who are proposed to be re-elected at the AGM are provided in Appendix I to this circular. GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES At the last annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 August 2019, the Directors were granted (i) the 2019 Issue Mandate to allot, issue and deal with Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at 30 August 2019; (ii) the 2019 Repurchase Mandate to repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the aggregate of the nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at 30 August 2019; and (iii) the 2019 Extension Mandate to allot, issue and deal with Shares repurchased pursuant to the 2019 Repurchase Mandate. The total issued share capital as at 30 August 2019 was 904,483,942 Shares. The maximum number of new Shares which could be issued under the 2019 Issue Mandate is 180,896,788 Shares. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD No Shares have been repurchased, allotted, issued or dealt with pursuant to the 2019 Issue Mandate. Under the terms of the 2019 Issue Mandate, the 2019 Repurchase Mandate, the 2019 Extension Mandate and the Listing Rules, the unutilized 2019 Issue Mandate, 2019 Repurchase Mandate and 2019 Extension Mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the AGM. At the AGM, separate ordinary resolutions will be proposed to seek the approval of the Shareholders to grant these general mandates to enable the Directors to: allot, issue and deal with further Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of the resolution, i.e., to issue a maximum of 180,896,788 Shares based on the issued share capital of the Company comprising 904,483,942 Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date on the assumption that no further Shares will be issued prior to the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting; repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of the resolution; and subject to the passing of the aforesaid ordinary resolutions, extend the Issue Mandate granted to the Directors under (i) above by adding to it an amount of the nominal value of the share capital of the Company not exceeding the aggregate nominal value of the Shares purchased pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. The full text of above resolutions are set out in resolutions numbered 4 to 6 as set out in the notice of the AGM contained in pages 14 to 17 of this circular. Each of the Issue Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate will expire at the earliest of: (a) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following the AGM; (b) the date by which the next annual general meeting is required by the Companies Law or the Articles to be held; or (c) when the mandate given to the Directors thereunder is revoked or varied by ordinary resolution(s) of the Shareholders in a general meeting prior to the next annual general meeting of the Company. Under the Listing Rules, the Company is required to give the Shareholders all information which is reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision as to whether to vote for or against the resolution in respect of the Repurchase Mandate at the AGM. An explanatory statement for such purpose is set out in Appendix II to this circular. AGM The AGM Notice detailing all the proposed resolutions is set out on pages 14 to 17 of this circular. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD A form of proxy for use at the AGM is also enclosed with this circular. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the AGM. VOTING BY POLL Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. The chairman of the AGM will exercise his power under Article 90 of the Articles to put each of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM to be voted by way of a poll. Pursuant to Article 97 of the Articles, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy shall have one vote for every Share held by that Shareholder on a poll. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this circular and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries that to the best of their knowledge and belief there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement herein misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the proposed resolutions set out in the notice of AGM including (a) the re-election of the Retiring Directors and (b) the granting of the Issue Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors, together with their associates, intend to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions in respect of their respective shareholdings in the Company and recommend Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the Appendices to this circular. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce Chairperson - 6 - APPENDIX I INFORMATION ON THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION The following are the particulars of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce (''Dr, Tsang''), aged 59, is Executive Director and the Chairperson of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer of the Group, and the Chairperson of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. She is the founder and substantial shareholder of the Company as well as a veteran in the beauty and wellness industry who has profound understanding and distinctive expertise on how to originate and capitalize on the trends and changes in the market. Her wealth of knowledge in the business and her unique vision in corporate management had enabled to spearhead business growth at the Group in a dynamic manner. She holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) from International American University and a MBA Degree from Glyndwr University U.K. She is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. She is the Honorary Fellow of The Professional Valuation Centre of Hong Kong. Dr. Tsang is also devoted to community and welfare activities. She is also the founder and chairperson of Grateful Heart Charitable Foundation Limited and the founder and dean of Beauty Expert International College. She was also awarded ''The President's Volunteer Service Award'', the ''Congratulatory Letter of The White House Washington'' and the ''US President Volunteer Service Award Medal''. In 2013, Dr. Tsang was appointed as a committee member of the 11th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Hunan Province, China. Dr. Tsang was awarded the Medal of Honour (MH) by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in July 2015. She is the Founder and Chief President of Hong Kong Beauty & Wellness Association since 2016. She is also the Founding Chairlady and Founder of Hong Kong Beauty Industry Union since 2017. Dr. Tsang is the spouse of Dr. Lee Soo Ghee, a former Executive Director of the Company (resigned on 15 September 2010) and currently Chief Administrative Officer of the Company. Dr. Tsang had entered into a letter of appointment for a term of 3 years commencing on 1 April 2018, subject to, inter alia, retirement from office by rotation at least once every three years and re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association. There will be no directors fee or directors remuneration payable to Dr. Tsang by the Company in connection with her holding of the position as an executive director of the Company. Dr. Tsang is entitled to a monthly salary of HK$700,000 and monthly housing benefits of S$11,800 and discretionary bonus and such other benefit schemes as the Board may in its discretion determine. The remuneration of Dr. Tsang is determined by the Board on the basis of the Company's performance and profitability, the duties, responsibility and contribution of Ms. Tsang, the remuneration benchmark in the industry and the prevailing - 7 - APPENDIX I INFORMATION ON THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION marketing conditions. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Dr. Tsang is interested or deemed to be interested in the issued share capital of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO as follows: Approximate Percentage of Issued Voting Capacity in which Interests Total Shares of the Name interests are held in Shares Interests Company1 Ms. Tsang Yue, Joyce Founder of a 677,247,942 677,247,942 74.88% discretionary trust Interest of spouse2 650,000 650,000 0.07% Notes: The percentage has been compiled based on the total number of Shares of the Company in issue as at 31 March 2020 (i.e. 904,483,942 Shares). Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce is the spouse of Dr. Lee Soo Ghee and is deemed to be interested in the Shares in which Dr. Lee Soo Ghee is deemed or taken to be interested for the purpose of the SFO. INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda (''Ms. Liu''), aged 58, was appointed as an Independent Non- executive Director in December 2009. Ms. Liu is a Member of the Canadian Chartered Professional Accountants, Fellow Practicing Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Fellow Member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong, and Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Ms. Liu holds a Bachelor of Art Degree in Finance and Commercial Studies from University of Western Ontario in Canada, Professional Degree in China Law from Tsing Hua University in China, and a Master of Business Administration Degree from McMaster University in Canada. Ms. Liu is a Practicing Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and sole proprietor of Liu & Wong, Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Liu is also an independent non-executive director, chairperson of audit committee and member of remuneration committee of Mirach Energy Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Ms. Liu is an independent director and chairperson of the Audit Committee of Ellipsiz Communications Ltd, a company listed on Toronto Stock Exchange (Venture Capital). Ms. Liu was appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the audit committee, a member of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee of Fujian Holdings Limited (stock code: 181), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 January 2019. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Liu did not hold directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years. Ms. Liu had entered into a letter of appointment for a term of three years commencing from 27 August 2019, subject to, inter alia, retirement from office by rotation at least once every three years and re-election in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Ms. Liu is entitled to the director's fee of HK$27,000 per month for the performance of her - 8 - APPENDIX I INFORMATION ON THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION duties as an independent non-executive Director, which is determined with reference to the prevailing market rate and the director's time commitment and expertise in the Company's affair. Ms. Liu does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Liu does not have any interest in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. GENERAL INFORMATION Saved as disclosed above, (i) the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM do not hold any directorship in other public listed companies in Hong Kong in the past three years or any position in the Group, nor he/she has any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling Shareholders; and (ii) there is no information to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in connection with their re-election. - 9 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE This appendix serves as an explanatory statement as required by the Listing Rules to provide the requisite information to you for your consideration of the proposal of the Repurchase Mandate. GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES At the AGM, an ordinary resolution will be proposed that the Directors be given a general and unconditional mandate to exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares up to 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of the resolution to approve the Repurchase Mandate. The Repurchase Mandate will continue to be in force until (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held by the Articles or any applicable laws of Cayman Islands; or (iii) the revocation by ordinary resolution of Shareholders in general meeting, whichever is the earlier. (a) Share capital As at the Latest Practicable Date, the number of Shares in issue was 904,483,942 Shares. Accordingly, the exercise of the Repurchase Mandate in full (being the repurchase of 10% of the Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of the resolution to approve the Repurchase Mandate) would enable the Company to repurchase 90,448,394 Shares (assuming no Share is issued or repurchased after the Latest Practicable Date and up to the passing of the relevant resolution). (b) Source of funds Repurchase of Shares must be funded out of funds legally available for the purpose in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company and the laws of Cayman Islands. Under the Cayman Islands laws, any repurchase of Shares by the Company may only be made out of profits of the Company or out of the proceeds of a fresh issue of Shares made for the purpose of the repurchase or, if so authorised by its articles of association and subject to the provisions of the Companies Law, out of capital. Any premium payable on a redemption or purchase over the par value of the Shares to be purchased must be provided for out of the profits of the Company or from sums standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company or, if authorised by its memorandum and articles of association and subject to the provisions of the Companies Law, out of capital. Reasons for repurchases The Directors believe that it is in the best interest of the Company and the Shareholders for the Directors to have general authority from the Shareholders to enable the Company to repurchase Shares in the market. Such repurchases may, depending on - 10 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share and will only be made if the Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit the Company and the Shareholders. (d) Impact on working capital or gearing level There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in its most recent published audited financial statements as at 31 March 2020) in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is exercised in full. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Group or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Group. Share prices The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares have traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous twelve months up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Share Prices Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2019 July 0.190 0.180 August 0.175 0.146 September 0.166 0.146 October 0.160 0.137 November 0.147 0.134 December 0.150 0.135 2020 January 0.138 0.127 February 0.136 0.123 March 0.129 0.104 April 0.129 0.101 May 0.142 0.105 June 0.158 0.128 July (up to and including the Latest Practicable Date) 0.157 0.133 (f) Undertaking of Directors None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their associates currently intends to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries, in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. - 11 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE No connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) has notified the Company that he has a present intention to sell Shares to the Company, or has undertaken not to do so in the event that the Company is authorised to make purchases of Shares. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. (g) Effect of Takeovers Code If, as a result of a securities repurchase, a shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company is increased, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purpose of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a shareholder or a group of shareholders acting in concert could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors, Dr. Lee Soo Ghee, Allied Wealth Limited, Silver Compass Holdings Corp. and Silver Hendon Enterprises Corp. together are beneficially interested in 677,897,942 Shares, representing 74.95% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the latest Practicable Date. Dr. Lee Soo Ghee is the spouse of Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce, an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Allied Wealth Limited, Silver Compass Holdings Corp. and Silver Hendon Enterprises Corp. are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Allied Chance Management Limited. Allied Chance Management Limited is in turn a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Kelday International Limited. TMF (Cayman) Ltd. is the ultimate holding company of Allied Chance Management Limited and Kelday International Limited. TMF (Cayman) Ltd. is the trustee of the trust of which Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce is the founder. In the event that the Directors exercise in full the power to repurchase the Shares under the Repurchase Mandate and if there is no other change in the total number of issued Shares of the Company, the collective shareholdings of Dr. Lee Soo Ghee, Allied Wealth Limited, Silver Compass Holdings Corp. and Silver Hendon Enterprises Corp. in the Company will be increased to approximately 83.28% of the total number of issued Shares of the Company. The Directors are aware that such increase will reduce the amount of Shares held by the public to less than 25 per cent. The Directors do not intend to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent that the Company cannot satisfy its minimum requirement for public float under the Listing Rules. Save as aforesaid, the Directors are not aware of any consequences of any purchases made under the Repurchase Mandate which may arise under the Takeovers Code. - 12 - APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT FOR THE REPURCHASE MANDATE (h) Share repurchase made by the Company No repurchase of Shares have been made by the Company (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) in the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - 13 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MODERN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 919) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Modern Healthcare Technology Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Room 1703-04, Worldwide House, 19 Des Voeux Central, Central, Hong Kong, on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 2 : 30 p.m. for the following purposes: To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2020. (A) (a) To re-elect Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce as a director. To re-elect Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda as a director. To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration. To re-appoint KPMG as auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; - 14 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate nominal value of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to or in consequence of (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); (ii) an issue of shares under any share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company; (iii) an issue of shares upon the exercise of the subscription or conversion rights under the terms of any warrants or any securities of the Company which are convertible into shares of the Company or warrants to subscribe for shares of the Company; or (iv) any scrip dividends or similar arrangement, providing for the allotment and issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend or shares in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws of Cayman Islands to be held; the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting of the Company. ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to the holders of shares of the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company).'' - 15 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the directors of the company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares of the Company of HK$0.10 each on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate nominal value of shares of the Company of HK$0.10 each which the directors of the Company are authorised to repurchase pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant period shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws of Cayman Islands to be held; and the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting of the Company.'' To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

''THAT subject to the passing of the resolution nos. 4 and 5 set out in the notice convening this meeting, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares pursuant to resolution no. 4 set out in the notice convening this meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of shares in the capital of the Company of HK$0.10 each repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to resolution no. 5 set out in the - 16 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING notice convening this meeting, provided that such amount of shares so repurchased shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.'' By order of the Board Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce Chairperson Hong Kong, 23 July 2020 As at the date of this notice, the Board consists of three Executive Directors, Dr. Tsang Yue, Joyce, Mr. Yip Kai Wing and Ms. Yeung See Man and three Independent Non-executive Directors, Ms. Liu Mei Ling, Rhoda, Dr. Wong Man Hin, Raymond and Mr. Hong Po Kui, Martin. Notes: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. Any member of the Company who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with a power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 August 2020 to Friday, 28 August 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Share will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM, all transfers of Shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Monday, 24 August 2020. Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. - 17 - Attachments Original document

