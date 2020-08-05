Modern Land China : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES

The ABS are classified into four tranches according to its risks, earnings and duration, which are briefly summarised as follows:

Credit rating by an independent Size of credit rating Expected Tranche issuance agency Tenure maturity date Coupon rate (RMB'000) Senior A1 ABS 300,000 AA+ 1 year 5 August 2021 7.5% Senior A2 ABS 150,000 AA+ 2 years 5 August 2022 8.0% Senior B ABS 100,000 AA 2 years 5 August 2022 8.1% Subordinated ABS 70,000 - 2 years 5 August 2022 no fixed coupon rate

The proceeds from the issue of the ABS will be used for general working capital purposes of the Group. The Board believes that the issuance of the ABS under the ABS Program will widen the fund-raising channels of the Group and improve the financing structure of the Group.

The Board is of a view that the issuance of the ABS will not cause any material adverse financial impact on the Company, in particular, it will not cause any material adverse impact on the interests of the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders''). As such, the Board is of the view that the transaction contemplated under the issuance of the ABS is not of a price-sensitive nature and this announcement is made for the general information of the Shareholders.

The credit ratings in relation to the senior ABS mentioned herein are strictly for information purposes only. Such ratings do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities of the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised not to rely solely on the information contained herein and should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to seek professional advice from their own professional or financial advisers.

