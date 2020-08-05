Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Modern Land (China) Co., Limited    1107   KYG618221058

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

(1107)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modern Land China : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 06:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1107)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES

This announcement is made by Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.

ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES

The Board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company is pleased to announce that the establishment of the ''Zhongshan Securities - Modern Green Development Asset-backed Securities Program'' (the ''ABS Program'') was completed on 5 August 2020, of which Zhongshan Securities Co., Ltd. (''Zhongshan Securities'') is the manager of the ABS Program. The relevant record filing procedure with the Asset Management Association of China is expected to be completed within 5 working days after the establishment of the ABS Program.

Under the ABS Program, Modern Green Development Co., Ltd. (''Modern Green Development''), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued asset-backed securities (the ''ABS'') backed by the account receivables in respect of the balance payment of properties sold to qualified investors. The total issue size of the ABS Program is RMB620,000,000 and the ABS have been listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 5 August 2020.

- 1 -

The ABS are classified into four tranches according to its risks, earnings and duration, which are briefly summarised as follows:

Credit rating by

an independent

Size of

credit rating

Expected

Tranche

issuance

agency

Tenure

maturity date

Coupon rate

(RMB'000)

Senior A1 ABS

300,000

AA+

1

year

5

August 2021

7.5%

Senior A2 ABS

150,000

AA+

2

years

5

August 2022

8.0%

Senior B ABS

100,000

AA

2

years

5

August 2022

8.1%

Subordinated ABS

70,000

-

2

years

5

August 2022

no fixed

coupon rate

The proceeds from the issue of the ABS will be used for general working capital purposes of the Group. The Board believes that the issuance of the ABS under the ABS Program will widen the fund-raising channels of the Group and improve the financing structure of the Group.

GENERAL

The Board is of a view that the issuance of the ABS will not cause any material adverse financial impact on the Company, in particular, it will not cause any material adverse impact on the interests of the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders''). As such, the Board is of the view that the transaction contemplated under the issuance of the ABS is not of a price-sensitive nature and this announcement is made for the general information of the Shareholders.

The credit ratings in relation to the senior ABS mentioned herein are strictly for information purposes only. Such ratings do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities of the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised not to rely solely on the information contained herein and should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to seek professional advice from their own professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Modern Land (China) Co., Limited

Zhang Peng

President and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

In this Announcement, the English names of the PRC entities are translation of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises ten Directors, namely executive Directors: Mr. Zhang Lei, Mr. Zhang Peng and Mr. Chen Yin; non-executive Directors: Mr. Fan Qingguo, Mr. Chen Zhiwei and Mr. Tian Jiong; and independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Qin Youguo, Mr. Cui Jian, Mr. Hui Chun Ho, Eric and Mr. Zhong Bin.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Modern Land (China) Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., L
06:37aMODERN LAND CHINA : Voluntary announcement issuance of asset-backed securities
PU
07/31COMPLETION OF THE OFFER (ISIN : Xs1775946285, common code: 177594628) overseas r..
PU
07/28RESULTS OF OFFER TO PURCHASE THE OUT : Xs1775946285, common code: 177594628) ove..
PU
2019MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO LTD : annual earnings release
2017MODERN LAND CHINA : (1) Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held o..
PU
2017MODERN LAND CHINA : Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be He..
PU
2017MODERN LAND CHINA : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2017MODERN LAND CHINA : Proposed Bonus Issue of Shares On The Basis of One Bonus Sha..
PU
2017MODERN LAND CHINA : Proposed Bonus Issue of Shares
PU
2017MODERN LAND CHINA : Discloseable Transaction in Relation to Acquisition of 100% ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 177 M 2 327 M 2 327 M
Net income 2020 804 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,12x
Yield 2020 8,00%
Capitalization 2 514 M 361 M 362 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 038
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,19 CNY
Last Close Price 0,90 CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peng Zhang President & Executive Director
Lei Zhang Chairman
Yin Chen Executive Director, CTO & General Engineer
Qing Guo Fan Non-Executive Director
You Guo Qin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED-15.25%361
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.80%44 793
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.85%37 059
VONOVIA SE17.42%36 412
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.88%19 431
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE16.17%17 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group