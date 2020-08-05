Modern Land China : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES
0
08/05/2020 | 06:37am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(STOCK CODE: 1107)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES
This announcement is made by Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') on a voluntary basis.
ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES
The Board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of the Company is pleased to announce that the establishment of the ''Zhongshan Securities - Modern Green Development Asset-backed Securities Program'' (the ''ABS Program'') was completed on 5 August 2020, of which Zhongshan Securities Co., Ltd. (''Zhongshan Securities'') is the manager of the ABS Program. The relevant record filing procedure with the Asset Management Association of China is expected to be completed within 5 working days after the establishment of the ABS Program.
Under the ABS Program, Modern Green Development Co., Ltd. (''Modern Green Development''), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued asset-backed securities (the ''ABS'') backed by the account receivables in respect of the balance payment of properties sold to qualified investors. The total issue size of the ABS Program is RMB620,000,000 and the ABS have been listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 5 August 2020.
- 1 -
The ABS are classified into four tranches according to its risks, earnings and duration, which are briefly summarised as follows:
Credit rating by
an independent
Size of
credit rating
Expected
Tranche
issuance
agency
Tenure
maturity date
Coupon rate
(RMB'000)
Senior A1 ABS
300,000
AA+
1
year
5
August 2021
7.5%
Senior A2 ABS
150,000
AA+
2
years
5
August 2022
8.0%
Senior B ABS
100,000
AA
2
years
5
August 2022
8.1%
Subordinated ABS
70,000
-
2
years
5
August 2022
no fixed
coupon rate
The proceeds from the issue of the ABS will be used for general working capital purposes of the Group. The Board believes that the issuance of the ABS under the ABS Program will widen the fund-raising channels of the Group and improve the financing structure of the Group.
GENERAL
The Board is of a view that the issuance of the ABS will not cause any material adverse financial impact on the Company, in particular, it will not cause any material adverse impact on the interests of the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders''). As such, the Board is of the view that the transaction contemplated under the issuance of the ABS is not of a price-sensitive nature and this announcement is made for the general information of the Shareholders.
The credit ratings in relation to the senior ABS mentioned herein are strictly for information purposes only. Such ratings do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities of the Company.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised not to rely solely on the information contained herein and should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to seek professional advice from their own professional or financial advisers.
By order of the Board
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited
Zhang Peng
President and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 5 August 2020
In this Announcement, the English names of the PRC entities are translation of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.
- 2 -
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises ten Directors, namely executive Directors: Mr. Zhang Lei, Mr. Zhang Peng and Mr. Chen Yin; non-executive Directors: Mr. Fan Qingguo, Mr. Chen Zhiwei and Mr. Tian Jiong; and independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Qin Youguo, Mr. Cui Jian, Mr. Hui Chun Ho, Eric and Mr. Zhong Bin.
Modern Land (China) Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 10:36:10 UTC