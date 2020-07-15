Modern Meat Partners with Camber Communications to Grow Brand Awareness

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Meat") or (the "Company") a fast-growing plant-based meat producer today announced its partnership with Vancouver PR agency, Camber Communications to expand product and company awareness.

"With the successful launch of our meat alternative products into food service and retail grocery stores across British Columbia, Canada and our new e-commerce platform, a national marketing plan is the next step to fulfill our potential and expand our brand awareness. Engaging Camber Communications will enhance our Company's national profile and drive consumer sales of all our plant-based meat products," said Tara Haddad CEO of Modern Meat.

"We're delighted to be working with Modern Meat, a visionary BC-based company. Years of experience with some of BC's top restaurants and food and beverage brands have made it clear to us that plant-based meat alternatives are more than a passing fad but will be a dominant feature of global food trends for decades to come. Modern Meat is particularly well-placed to become a top player in the industry and we look forward to helping foster their continued growth and success," said Kate MacDougall, Principal of Camber Communications

Specializing in lifestyle and consumer brands, Camber Communications has a proven track record of providing results-oriented counsel through tailoring client-specific PR plans, identifying brand issues and opportunities, and developing experiential marketing and social media plans. This respected agency has developed creative campaigns and media events for some notable brands, including Lululemon, Ford, City of Vancouver and GE Monogram. Camber has historically delivered yielded demonstrable results in outlets such as: The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Toronto Life, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, O The Oprah, NY Magazine, Wallpaper, GQ, Chatelaine, FASHION, NBC's The Today Show and BBC World News.

With the goal of becoming a leader in nutritious plant-based meat alternatives, the proposed campaign led by Camber Communications will provide Modern Meat exposure to influential media outlets, both traditional and digital, including national TV, radio, as well as social media and influencer marketing.

About Camber Communications

Camber Communications is a full-service, independently owned advertising agency headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. A dynamic, bilingual agency that has secured clients including Hendricks, Postmark Brewing, Lululemon and FreshTap.

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

