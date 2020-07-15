Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Modern Meat Inc.    SUV   CA63940B3048

MODERN MEAT INC.

(SUV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/24
0.3 CAD   0.00%
03:05aModern Meat Partners with Camber Communications to Grow Brand Awareness
NE
07/10Modern Meat Provides Company Update
NE
06/30MODERN MEAT INC. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modern Meat Partners with Camber Communications to Grow Brand Awareness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) -  Modern Meat Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Meat") or (the "Company") a fast-growing plant-based meat producer today announced its partnership with Vancouver PR agency, Camber Communications to expand product and company awareness.

"With the successful launch of our meat alternative products into food service and retail grocery stores across British Columbia, Canada and our new e-commerce platform, a national marketing plan is the next step to fulfill our potential and expand our brand awareness. Engaging Camber Communications will enhance our Company's national profile and drive consumer sales of all our plant-based meat products," said Tara Haddad CEO of Modern Meat.

"We're delighted to be working with Modern Meat, a visionary BC-based company. Years of experience with some of BC's top restaurants and food and beverage brands have made it clear to us that plant-based meat alternatives are more than a passing fad but will be a dominant feature of global food trends for decades to come. Modern Meat is particularly well-placed to become a top player in the industry and we look forward to helping foster their continued growth and success," said Kate MacDougall, Principal of Camber Communications

Specializing in lifestyle and consumer brands, Camber Communications has a proven track record of providing results-oriented counsel through tailoring client-specific PR plans, identifying brand issues and opportunities, and developing experiential marketing and social media plans. This respected agency has developed creative campaigns and media events for some notable brands, including Lululemon, Ford, City of Vancouver and GE Monogram. Camber has historically delivered yielded demonstrable results in outlets such as: The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Toronto Life, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, O The Oprah, NY Magazine, Wallpaper, GQ, Chatelaine, FASHION, NBC's The Today Show and BBC World News.

With the goal of becoming a leader in nutritious plant-based meat alternatives, the proposed campaign led by Camber Communications will provide Modern Meat exposure to influential media outlets, both traditional and digital, including national TV, radio, as well as social media and influencer marketing.

For further information, please contact:

Tanya Todd
Communications Director
info@themodernmeat.com
604-395-0974

About Camber Communications

Camber Communications is a full-service, independently owned advertising agency headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. A dynamic, bilingual agency that has secured clients including Hendricks, Postmark Brewing, Lululemon and FreshTap.
For more information, visit www.cambercomm.com

About Modern Meat

Modern Meat is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. Modern Meat recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO's. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: Modern Meat and Modern Meat's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; future sales and brand awareness; the expected results of the Camber Communications PR plan, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Not for Distribution in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59816


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MODERN MEAT INC.
03:05aModern Meat Partners with Camber Communications to Grow Brand Awareness
NE
07/10Modern Meat Provides Company Update
NE
06/30MODERN MEAT INC. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
06/29Modern Meat to Resume Trading
NE
06/24NAVIS RESOURCES : Liberty Star Minerals Receives New Confidentiality Agreement f..
AQ
06/17Navis Receives Conditional Approval for Modern Meat Transaction and Provides ..
NE
2019NAVIS RESOURCES : Liberty Star Minerals - President's Update
AQ
2019NAVIS RESOURCES : Liberty Star hires Geotech Ltd. to update Hay Mountain Project..
AQ
2019NAVIS RESOURCES : Liberty Star completes annual assessment work at Hay Mountain ..
AQ
2019NAVIS RESOURCES : Liberty Star organizes operational components for Earp Ridge M..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,12 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net cash 2019 0,45 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2019 -34,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 44,1 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart MODERN MEAT INC.
Duration : Period :
Modern Meat Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tara Haddad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuying Liang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nawaz Jiwani Independent Director
Cassidy McCord Independent Director
Ron Coulson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERN MEAT INC.0.00%32
NESTLÉ S.A.2.60%317 989
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-4.05%73 729
DANONE-18.84%45 308
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.67%39 722
GENERAL MILLS, INC.18.67%38 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group