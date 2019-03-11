Log in
Modern Times : NENT Group and MGM agree multi-year content and distribution deal

03/11/2019 | 06:45am EDT
  • Viaplay and Viasat become exclusive Nordic first-window homes of the MGM film slate
  • NENT Group secures rights to first-run MGM series
  • MGM to co-produce and globally distribute three NENT Group original productions

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) and Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) have entered into a three year deal that secures the library of MGM's greatest movie hits and an exciting range of new MGM Television series for NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service and Viasat pay-TV channels. The deal includes the 25th instalment of EON Productions and MGM's James Bond films, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig, and the 24 preceding official James Bond movies. The deal also includes the upcoming MGM Television series 'Perpetual Grace LTD' and 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'. In addition, MGM will co-produce and globally distribute three NENT Group original productions outside Scandinavia.

For the next three years, NENT Group's Viaplay and Viasat platforms will be the exclusive Nordic first-window homes of the MGM film slate. Viaplay customers will be the first in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland to stream 'Tomb Raider' and 'The Girl in the Spider's Web', and can enjoy all-time classics such as 'The Hobbit', 'Rocky', 'RoboCop', 'When Harry Met Sally…', 'Thelma & Louise', 'John Wick' and many more.

NENT Group has also secured rights to a slate of current MGM Television series for Viaplay and Viasat. Highlights include the forthcoming romantic comedy series 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', based on the classic Hugh Grant film of the same name, and the noir drama 'Perpetual Grace LTD' starring Academy Award winning actor Sir Ben Kingsley, Jacki Weaver and Jimmi Simpson.

Furthermore, MGM will co-produce and globally distribute three NENT Group original productions to be announced.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO: 'Setting ourselves apart by working together - this remarkable agreement sums up NENT Group at our very best. Partnerships are at the heart of our vision to become the leading Nordic streaming service provider and content producer with a global appeal. MGM is a legendary studio that needs no introduction and we are delighted to work together. Our cooperation secures some of the world's most attractive films and series for NENT Group's customers, while giving even more of our original productions the opportunity to be seen by audiences around the globe.'

Chris Ottinger, MGM's President, Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions: 'We are incredibly excited about our new relationship with NENT Group. Both companies are bringing their best content to the partnership in a new model of collaboration in international television.'

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Nordic Entertainment Group

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create content that is experienced around the world. We make life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is part of Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.), a leading international digital entertainment group listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB'). NENT Group is expected to be listed separately on Nasdaq Stockholm on 28 March 2019 under the symbols 'NENT A' and 'NENT B'.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visitwww.mgm.com.

Contact us:press@nentgroup.com (or Tobias Gyhlénius, Head of Public Relations; +46 73 699 27 09)
investors@nentgroup.com (or Stefan Lycke, Head of Investor Relations; +46 73 699 27 14)
clee@mgm.com (Christina Lee, Director, Communications; +1 310 666 5178)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:
nentgroup.com / Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram

Privacy policy:
NENT Group is part of MTG; to read our privacy policy, click here

Disclaimer

MTG - Modern Times Group AB published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 10:44:02 UTC
