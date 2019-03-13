Log in
Modern Times : NENT Group creates comedy drama 'The Ambassador' as next original series

03/13/2019 | 04:19am EDT
  • New comedy drama series is NENT Group's first original filmed in three separate language versions
  • 'The Ambassador' to be produced by NENT Studios' Brain Academy ('Conspiracy of Silence' and 'Swedish Dicks')
  • NENT Group set to premiere at least 20 original productions every year

The next original production from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) will be comedy drama series 'The Ambassador', which will be the first NENT Group original to be filmed in three language versions - one for each Scandinavian market. 'The Ambassador' will premiere in 2020 exclusively on NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service across the Nordic region.

Behind the apparently respectable façade of a Nordic embassy in Mexico City, a lucrative arms deal is in the making. But a delicate situation is further complicated by an egocentric ambassador convinced that the contract will propel him to his rightful post in Washington DC - if only the press would stop asking such awkward questions…

'The Ambassador' will be produced in Swedish, Norwegian and Danish versions with a cast from each respective country. Filming of the Swedish version (title: 'Ambassadören'), which stars comedian Mikael Tornving ('Johan Falk'), is already underway, with filming of the Danish and Norwegian versions starting soon. The 10-episode series is produced by Brain Academy (NENT Group's 'Conspiracy of Silence' and 'Swedish Dicks'), a NENT Studios company, and written by Patrik Ehrnst ('Swedish Dicks').

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, NENT Group Head of Content: 'This is local storytelling with boundless ambition - one super sharp script made even more relevant by three tones and textures. 'The Ambassador' is NENT Group's first original series with dedicated Swedish, Norwegian and Danish versions, which shows both the potential of the format and our commitment to creating content that resonates with every audience.'

About NENT Group's original productions

NENT Group is set to premiere a minimum of 20 original productions every year. 'Darkness - Those Who Kill '; 'Hidden'; 'The Truth Will Out'; 'Four Hands Menu'; 'Pros and Cons'; 'Conspiracy of Silence '; 'Couple Trouble'; 'Rig 4 5'; 'The Lawy er'; 'Stella Blómkv ist'; season one of 'ALEX'; 'Couple Thinkers'; 'Occupied'; 'Hassel'; 'Peppy Pals'; 'Superswede'; 'Veni Vidi Vici'; seasons one and two of 'Swedish Dicks'; seasons one and two of 'The Great Escape'; and seasons one and two of 'Black Lake' have already premiered.

Recently announced originals include 'Ma rgeaux'; ' Cryptid'; ' Commando'; 'Fac e to Face'; 'Casper Conqu ers Norway'; 'Honour'; 'Love Me'; season two of 'ALEX'; 'S aga's Stories'; 'Th e Inner Circle'; 'Cold Courage'; 'Wisting'; and 'Straight Forward'.

As well as breaking Nordic viewing records, NENT Group's originals are increasingly reaching audiences around the world. 'ALEX' has been sold to broadcast and streaming partners in Europe, Asia and the US; 'Veni Vidi Vici' has premiered on Hulu; 'Swedish Dicks' on Pop TV in the US; 'Black Lake' has been shown on BBC Four and AMC Networks-backed Shudder; and the upcoming series 'Honour' has been sold to Belgium's VRT.

In January 2019, NENT Group announced a UK-based joint venture with award-winning independent studio FilmNation Entertainment to develop, produce and finance premium scripted television content for global audiences.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Nordic Entertainment Group (publ) (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create content that is experienced around the world. We make life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is part of Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.), a leading international digital entertainment group listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB'). NENT Group is expected to be listed separately on Nasdaq Stockholm on 28 March 2019 under the symbols 'NENT A' and 'NENT B'.

Contact us:press@nentgroup.com (or Tobias Gyhlénius, Head of Public Relations; +46 73 699 27 09)
investors@nentgroup.com (or Stefan Lycke, Head of Investor Relations; +46 73 699 27 14)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:
nentgroup.com / Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram

Privacy policy:
NENT Group is part of MTG; to read our privacy policy, click here

Disclaimer

MTG - Modern Times Group AB published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:18:03 UTC
