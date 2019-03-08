Modern Times : NENT Group publishes listing prospectus

Publication of prospectus regarding admission to trading of NENT Group's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Record date for receipt of NENT Group shares will be 26 March 2019 and first day of trading in NENT Group class A (NENT A) and class B (NENT B) shares expected to be 28 March 2019

NENT Group to hold first ever Capital Markets Day on 11 March 2019 in Stockholm

The prospectus has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available on NENT Group's website and MTG's website. The Nasdaq Stockholm Listing Committee has resolved to admit NENT Group's class A and class B shares to trading, subject to the fulfillment of certain customary conditions including the distribution requirement (Sw. spridningskrav) for the shares.

NENT Group has also published a financial and operational KPI fact sheet on its website.

The publication of the prospectus follows the resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting of MTG's shareholders on 7 February 2019 on the distribution of all of the shares in NENT Group, which comprises MTG's Nordic Entertainment and Studios business segments.

Timetable for distribution and listing of NENT Group shares

11 March 2019 - NENT Group Capital Markets Day in Stockholm

22 March 2019 - last day of trading in MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) class A and B shares including the right to receive NENT Group class A and B shares, respectively

25 March 2019 - MTG class A and B shares trade excluding the right to receive NENT Group class A and B shares, respectively

26 March 2019 - record date for the receipt of NENT Group class A and B shares

28 March 2019 - expected first day of trading in NENT Group class A and B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create content that is experienced around the world. We make life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is part of Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.), a leading international digital entertainment group listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB'). NENT Group is expected to be listed separately on Nasdaq Stockholm on 28 March 2019 under the symbols 'NENT A' and 'NENT B'.

This information is information that NENT Group (Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ.)) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:00 CET on 8 March 2019.

