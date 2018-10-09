Modern Times : NENT Group’s Viaplay on board for Scandinavian launch of Google Home

Viaplay to be available on Google Home and Google Mini in Denmark, Norway and Sweden from launch on 24 October

Viaplay customers will be able to ask the Google Assistant to play and control their favourite movies & TV shows from Viaplay by voice in Danish, Norwegian and Swedish

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) today announced that its Viaplay streaming service will be compatible with Google Home and Google Home Mini when they arrive in stores across Scandinavia on 24 October (available for online pre-order from today through Google Store and Elgiganten). Google Home is the first ever smart speaker to respond to voice instructions in the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish languages.

By linking a Viaplay account to a Google account in the Google Home app, users will be able to control Viaplay on a Chromecast or Android TV using voice commands in Danish, Norwegian or Swedish. Viaplay customers will therefore be able to use their voice to launch content and to control playback, such as seek, play and pause, on Viaplay's full offering of movies and TV series included for all subscribing customers.

The user simply says in their local language what they want to watch, and on which service and device. For example: 'Hey Google! Play 'Conspiracy of Silence' on Viaplay on my TV.'

Kaj af Kleen, NENT Group SVP and Chief Technology and Product Officer: 'Voice search using smart speakers is one of today's biggest consumer trends, there hasn't been such a rapid adoption of a new technology since the smartphone. NENT Group is all about driving innovation and bringing audiences the very best entertainment experiences, so we've been exploring how best to use voice activation for our services and are very pleased to team up with Google for this pan-Scandinavian launch.'

Alexander Bastin, NENT Group SVP and Head of Viaplay and Viafree: 'We want to make Viaplay as accessible and available on as many platforms and screens as possible. This partnership will enable our customers to enjoy their favourite content by using voice commands in their own language for the very first time, which shows the huge potential of combining great content with great technology. We're looking forward to being at the forefront of the voice revolution, and will continue to explore how smart speakers can further enhance the Viaplay experience.'

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create exciting content for media companies around the world. We make life more entertaining by enabling the best and broadest experiences - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is part of Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ), a leading international digital entertainment group listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB'). NENT Group is proposed to be listed separately on Nasdaq Stockholm in March 2019.

