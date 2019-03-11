Modern Times : NENT Group's Capital Markets Day

NENT Group is a unique play on the Nordic streaming market, supported by best-in-class platforms, content and teams

NENT Group's services had 2,218,000 subscribers at end of 2018, including 1,258,000 Viaplay subscribers

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) is today holding its first ever Capital Markets Day (link to live webcast). Starting at 13.30 CET, NENT Group President & CEO Anders Jensen and members of the Group's executive management team will present NENT Group as a unique play on the Nordic streaming market, supported by best-in-class platforms, content and teams. NENT Group's shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 28 March 2019 (NENT A and NENT B).

NENT Group launched its first streaming service in 2007, and Viaplay today offers a unique combination of original productions, international films and series, live sports and kids content to subscribers across the Nordic region. Viaplay had 1,258,000 subscribers at the end of 2018, and including subscribers to the Viasat pay-TV channel packages, NENT Group's services had a total of 2,218,000 subscribers at the end of 2018.

NENT Group's sales grew at a compound annual rate of 6% between 2016 and 2018 to reach SEK 14,711 million, while the Group's EBIT (before central costs and items affecting comparability) grew at a compound annual rate of 9% to reach SEK 1,706 million in 2018. This profitable growth reflects NENT Group's strategy to leverage its content investments across all of its platforms and products, which include streaming services, TV channels, radio stations and production companies.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President & CEO: 'We are very excited about listing NENT Group on Nasdaq on 28 March. Our proposition is built on best-in-class platforms, content and teams. Viaplay's unrivalled streaming experiences are driving tremendous subscriber growth - and there's much more to come. Today, less than half of the 12 million households in the Nordic region subscribe to a streaming service, and we expect that to rise quickly over the coming years. The potential is enormous and we intend to unlock it by investing, partnering and innovating.'

Investing in streaming

NENT Group's vision is to be the leading Nordic streaming service provider and content producer with a global appeal, and is prioritising three areas:

Content - continue investing in the best acquired films and series, kids content and sports rights (NENT Group broadcasts 50,000 hours of live sport every year); increase investments in original formats and productions, with at least 20 originals premiering every year, and sell this content worldwide; and work even more closely with NENT Studios' 32 production companies to commission even more joint projects.

Product & technology - further invest in the in-house product, data and technology teams, currently comprising 300+ people, in order to develop NENT Group's streaming services and the customer experience.

Distribution - secure and expand distribution partnerships with operators and service providers to increase Viaplay's reach, in addition to investing in marketing Viaplay directly to customers.

Today's Capital Markets Day agenda (all times CET):

13.30 Strategy, Culture & Streaming: Anders Jensen, Group President & CEO

15.00 Break

15.20 The Best Storytelling Experiences: Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Group Head of Content

16.00 The Strategy in Action: Filippa Wallestam, CEO of NENT Group Sweden

16.30 Creating Value the NENT Way: Gabriel Catrina, Group CFO

17.00 Closing remarks + Q&A

All presentations from the Capital Markets Day will be streamed live on NENT Group's website.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create content that is experienced around the world. We make life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is part of Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.), a leading international digital entertainment group listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB'). NENT Group is expected to be listed separately on Nasdaq Stockholm on 28 March 2019 under the symbols 'NENT A' and 'NENT B'.

