Modern Times : NENT Group secures Danish rights to UEFA Euro 2020

All 51 games from UEFA Euro 2020 shown live on NENT Group's streaming service Viaplay in Denmark

Copenhagen to host three group matches and one round-of-16 game

UEFA Euro 2020 set to be the biggest European Football Championship ever

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has acquired the exclusive Danish rights to the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (UEFA Euro 2020). The tournament will be played in 12 cities across Europe - including four matches in Copenhagen - and all games will be shown live on NENT Group's streaming service Viaplay in Denmark.

In summer 2020, the UEFA European Football Championship celebrates its 60th anniversary with a unique format - 51 games played over one month in 12 countries. Copenhagen's Parken stadium will host three group matches (13, 18 and 22 June 2020) and one round-of-16 game (29 June), with the final kicking off at London's Wembley Stadium on 12 July.

NENT Group will sublicence parts of the rights to DR (Danmarks Radio), including matches featuring the Danish national side if the team qualifies for the tournament.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO: 'This is yet another milestone for NENT Group - the first time we're covering a UEFA European Football Championship in a Nordic country. We launched our company this summer with the region's biggest ever week of sports rights announcements, and as this fantastic news shows, NENT Group is just getting started.'

Kim Mikkelsen, NENT Group SVP and Head of Sport: 'Every week, our coverage of the world's best sports action such as Premier League and Formula 1 raises the bar for a whole industry. Now we're bringing an entire country of football fans the biggest ever European Championship live from Copenhagen and some of Europe's most electrifying arenas.'

Guy Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director, UEFA: 'We are delighted to welcome NENT Group, a long time UEFA partner, as part of the EURO broadcaster family in Denmark. NENT Group will provide comprehensive coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 to Danish football fans including showing all matches live on their cutting edge digital outlet Viaplay. With four of the tournament matches being held in Copenhagen, we look forward to working with NENT Group to bring the passion of the UEFA EURO to the entire Danish population.'

NENT Group brings millions of fans closer to the sports they love - every shot, every goal, every touchdown, every putt, every punch, every lap, every time. NENT Group shows more than 50,000 hours of the world's best live sporting action every year on its TV channels and streaming services, including NHL and KHL ice hockey, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 football, Formula 1, NFL American football, boxing, UFC and golf.

About UEFA Euro 2020

Opening match: 12 June, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Final : 12 July, Wembley Stadium, London

Teams : 24

Matches : 51

Host cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, St. Petersburg

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create exciting content for media companies around the world. We make life more entertaining by enabling the best and broadest experiences - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is part of Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ), a leading international digital entertainment group listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB').

About the split of MTG

On 23 March 2018 it was announced that the Board of Directors of MTG has decided to initiate a process to split MTG into two companies - Modern Times Group MTG AB and NENT Group - by distributing all the shares in NENT Group to MTG's shareholders and listing these shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

