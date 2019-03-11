Log in
Modern Times : NENT Group signs new distribution partnerships with YouSee and Stofa

03/11/2019 | 05:20am EDT
  • YouSee and Stofa to continue offering Viaplay to customers in Denmark
  • YouSee and Stofa to continue distributing NENT Group's Danish TV channels
  • A combined 1.5 million households in Denmark reached by YouSee and Stofa

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has extended its distribution agreements with YouSee and Stofa, the two largest TV distributors in Denmark, on a long-term basis. The renewed partnerships include NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service and TV3 channels, and reflect NENT Group's strategic focus on distribution deals that broaden the reach of its streaming services andbroadcast channels across the Nordic region.

YouSee and Stofa, which together reach a combined 1.5 million households in Denmark, will continue to offer Viaplay to their customers. YouSee and Stofa will also continue to distribute NENT Group's five Danish TV channels (TV3, TV3+, TV3 PULS, TV3 Sport and TV3 MAX), which offer high-profile sports events such as UEFA Champions League, Formula 1 and Superliga, as well as popular Danish TV shows such as 'Masterchef' and 'Robinson Ekspeditionen'.

Viaplay offers a unique combination of international films and series, kids content, live sports, and original Danish productions such as 'Pros and Cons', 'Darkness - Those Who Kill', 'Straight Forward' and 'Face to Face'.

Kim Poder, NENT Group Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of NENT Group Denmark: 'Viaplay's unique streaming experiences deserve to reach as wide an audience as possible. These renewed long-term partnerships with the two largest distributors in Denmark will bring our content to screens across Denmark and reinforce NENT Group's position as the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider.'

In addition to offering Viaplay directly to customers, NENT Group has distribution partnerships with operators and service providers such as YouSee, Stofa, Boxer, Waoo and Telenor in Denmark; Telenor, RiksTV, Get, Canal Digital and NextGenTel in Norway; Tele2, Com Hem, Boxer, Bahnhof, A3, Universal Telecom, Mediateknik, Canal Digital, Sappa, Telia, Telenor, Kalejdo, Serverado, Connect TV and Ownit in Sweden; and DNA in Finland.

****

NOTES TO EDITORS

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create content that is experienced around the world. We make life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is part of Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.), a leading international digital entertainment group listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('MTGA' and 'MTGB'). NENT Group is expected to be listed separately on Nasdaq Stockholm on 28 March 2019 under the symbols 'NENT A' and 'NENT B'.

Contact us:press@nentgroup.com (or Tobias Gyhlénius, Head of Public Relations; +46 73 699 27 09)
investors@nentgroup.com (or Stefan Lycke, Head of Investor Relations; +46 73 699 27 14)

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us:
nentgroup.com / Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram

Privacy policy:
NENT Group is part of MTG; to read our privacy policy, click here

Disclaimer

MTG - Modern Times Group AB published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 09:19:05 UTC
