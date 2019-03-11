Modern Times : NENT Group signs new distribution partnerships with YouSee and Stofa

YouSee and Stofa to continue offering Viaplay to customers in Denmark

YouSee and Stofa to continue distributing NENT Group's Danish TV channels

A combined 1.5 million households in Denmark reached by YouSee and Stofa

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has extended its distribution agreements with YouSee and Stofa, the two largest TV distributors in Denmark, on a long-term basis. The renewed partnerships include NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service and TV3 channels, and reflect NENT Group's strategic focus on distribution deals that broaden the reach of its streaming services andbroadcast channels across the Nordic region.

YouSee and Stofa, which together reach a combined 1.5 million households in Denmark, will continue to offer Viaplay to their customers. YouSee and Stofa will also continue to distribute NENT Group's five Danish TV channels (TV3, TV3+, TV3 PULS, TV3 Sport and TV3 MAX), which offer high-profile sports events such as UEFA Champions League, Formula 1 and Superliga, as well as popular Danish TV shows such as 'Masterchef' and 'Robinson Ekspeditionen'.

Viaplay offers a unique combination of international films and series, kids content, live sports, and original Danish productions such as 'Pros and Cons', 'Darkness - Those Who Kill', 'Straight Forward' and 'Face to Face'.

Kim Poder, NENT Group Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of NENT Group Denmark: 'Viaplay's unique streaming experiences deserve to reach as wide an audience as possible. These renewed long-term partnerships with the two largest distributors in Denmark will bring our content to screens across Denmark and reinforce NENT Group's position as the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider.'

In addition to offering Viaplay directly to customers, NENT Group has distribution partnerships with operators and service providers such as YouSee, Stofa, Boxer, Waoo and Telenor in Denmark; Telenor, RiksTV, Get, Canal Digital and NextGenTel in Norway; Tele2, Com Hem, Boxer, Bahnhof, A3, Universal Telecom, Mediateknik, Canal Digital, Sappa, Telia, Telenor, Kalejdo, Serverado, Connect TV and Ownit in Sweden; and DNA in Finland.

