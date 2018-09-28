Modern Times : ‘Saga’s Stories’ is NENT Group’s next original series for kids

NENT Group continues investment in high-quality content for younger viewers

'Saga's Stories' to premiere exclusively on Viaplay in spring 2019

The next original series from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) is kids series 'Saga's Stories'. The 10-part animated adaptation of Josefine Sundström's bestselling books will be available in Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish, and will premiere exclusively on NENT Group's streaming service Viaplay in spring 2019.

'Saga's Stories' (Swedish: 'Sagasagor'), through its five-year-old lead character Saga Larsson, aims to present some of the challenges of growing up in an engaging and thoughtful way. Each episode takes visual inspiration from Emma Göthner's original illustrations for the 'Saga's Stories' books. The series is produced for SF Studios by Niklas Larsson.

'Saga's Stories' is the latest original kids series from NENT Group after 'Peppy Pals ' and 'The Great Escape' season one, which was named Children's Program of the Year at Sweden's Kristallen awards in 2017. The second season of 'The Great Escape' will premiere exclusively on Viaplay on 1 December. Viaplay also offers a wide range of kids programming from international brands such as Disney and Nickelodeon.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, NENT Group EVP and Head of Content: 'Viaplay is the home of kids content in the Nordic region. We see huge demand for high-quality storytelling that both entertains and informs, and our award-winning original kids series are trusted by parents and enjoyed by younger viewers every day. NENT Group continues to invest in unique family experiences that audiences will remember for years to come.'

NENT Group has over 50 original projects already available or in development. 'Conspiracy of Silence'; 'Couple Trouble'; 'Rig 45 '; 'The Lawye r'; 'Stella Blómkvi st'; 'A LEX'; 'Couple Thinkers'; 'Occupied'; 'Hassel'; 'Peppy Pals'; 'Superswede'; 'Veni Vidi Vici'; seasons one and two of 'Swedish Dicks'; season one of 'The Great Escape'; and season one of 'Black Lake' have already premiered.

Recently announced originals include 'The Inner Circle'; season two of 'Bl ack Lake'; 'Col d Courage'; season two of 'The Gr eat Escape'; 'Tho se Who Kill'; 'Fou r Hands Menu'; 'Hidden'; 'Wisting'; 'Pros and Cons'; and ' Straight Forward'.

NENT Group's originals are increasingly reaching global audiences. 'Veni Vidi Vici' has premiered on premium US streaming service Hulu; 'Swedish Dicks' on Pop TV in the US; and 'Black Lake' on BBC Four and AMC Networks-backed Shudder.

