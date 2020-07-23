Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Modern Times Group AB    MTG B   SE0000412371

MODERN TIMES GROUP AB

(MTG B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

French, German economic surveys show confidence growing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:23am EDT

Surveys showed consumer and business confidence in France and Germany growing as coronavirus lockdowns are eased, bolstered by generous stimulus packages and declining infection numbers in Europe.

A temporary cut in value-added tax (VAT) in Germany, which will cost the government up to 20 billion euros (18.18 billion pounds), helped push up consumer morale there more than expected heading into August, Thursday's data showed.

In France, business confidence gained further ground in July. The INSEE official statistics agency said its business climate index rose to 85, from 78 in June.

That is still far from the 105 recorded in February, before the pandemic, but much better than the record low of 53 reached in April as measures to halt its spread shuttered businesses and kept consumers at home.

The news comes as the European Parliament holds a special session to discuss a European Union leaders' accord on a massive stimulus package which countries hit especially hard by the coronavirus hope will help rekindle their economies.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France's economy was on course to rebound by 8% next year and should return to pre-crisis levels by 2022.

But he also warned that while recent economic data were satisfying, the situation was still "too fragile" to prompt a change to forecasts for an economic contraction this year of 11%, the worst in modern times.

Rolf Buerkl, a researcher at Germany's GfK institute, said its data showed consumers were increasingly of the impression that the German economy was likely to recover soon and were using the opportunity of the VAT cut to make major purchases.

The consumer sentiment index, published by GfK and based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to -0.3 heading into August from a revised -9.4 in the previous month.

This was the third monthly increase in a row and beat a Reuters forecast for -5.0.

But Buerkl warned that any fresh wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns "would quickly shatter any hope of economic recovery".

Euro zone consumer confidence data is due later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Leigh Thomas; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MODERN TIMES GROUP AB
07/13Virus-hit Haj cuts deep for Pakistan pilgrims and businesses
RE
07/13Virus-hit Haj cuts deep for Pakistan pilgrims and businesses
RE
07/02MODERN TIMES MTG : Q2 2020 April-June results conference call
AQ
06/22MODERN TIMES MTG : DreamHack in agreement with Epic Games on new Fortnite tourna..
AQ
06/12Hotels Are Reopening. Will Guests Have Any Reservations?
DJ
05/20New Coronavirus Outbreak in China Prompts Limited Lockdown
DJ
05/18MODERN TIMES MTG : MTG Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
05/12MODERN TIMES MTG : The Nomination Committee proposes its third new Board member ..
AQ
05/05MODERN TIMES MTG : Updates to ESL's 2020 schedule for esports Master properties
AQ
05/04MODERN TIMES MTG : Update to DreamHack's 2020 esports schedule for festivals and..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 285 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2020 -230 M -25,9 M -25,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 449 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 826 M 885 M 884 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart MODERN TIMES GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Modern Times Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERN TIMES GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 125,25 SEK
Last Close Price 116,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jørgen Madsen Lindemann President & Chief Executive Officer
David Christopher Chance Chairman
Maria Redin Chief Financial Officer
Simon Patrick Duffy Independent Non-Executive Director
Donata Hopfen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERN TIMES GROUP AB4.08%885
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-17.70%215 000
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.34%194 296
VIACOMCBS INC.-40.77%15 404
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.75%10 939
FORMULA ONE GROUP-23.33%8 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group