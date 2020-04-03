Modern Times : Update to DreamHack's 1H 2020 esports schedule for festivals and Master properties

MTG's portfolio company DreamHack has decided to adjust an additional event in its esports Master properties schedule to ensure business continuity and continued delivery of esports entertainment in a responsible way, while taking into account current limitations and restrictions on a country per country basis to stop the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The file attached to this announcement represent the current situation for DreamHack and ESL as of April 3rd 2020 and is subject to change.

Because of the fluidity of the situation and the need to adapt accordingly, information around changes to ESL and DreamHack's Master properties schedule and festivals will be made regularly as and when required.

For more information:

Lars Torstensson, EVP Communications & Investor Relations

Direct: +46 (0)702-734 879, lars.torstensson (at) mtg.com

Oliver Carrà, Public Relations Director

Direct: +46 (0)70-464 44 44, oliver.carra (at) mtg.com

Reach us: communications@mtg.com

Download high-resolution photos: Flickr

Follow us: mtg.com/ Twitter/ LinkedIn

****