New Coronavirus Outbreak in China Prompts Limited Lockdown

By James T. Areddy

The emergence of dozens of new coronavirus cases around a northeastern Chinese city has prompted authorities to lock down the area and replace some officials, initiating a limited return to strict controls at a time when the government is trying to spur economic activity.

Residents in some parts of Jilin province are being ordered to stay home, and traffic into and out of some localities is being curtailed in an effort to prevent the virus that causes Covid-19 from spreading, according to government notices, state media and residents.

The outbreak in the manufacturing city of Jilin and a suburb, Shulan, has infected around 40 people in recent weeks, according to government reports from the municipal area of about four million people. No deaths have been reported, and so far the entire province has reported only two of China's 4,638 fatalities associated with Covid-19.

The latest lockdown, like a recent plan to test all 11 million residents of Wuhan after six new cases emerged there, shows how China's government is determined to minimize chances of a new wave of illness. Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, endured a severe 76-day lockdown that required residents to stay in their homes most of the time and cut the city off from trains and highways to the rest of China.

Last weekend, Beijing dispatched its coronavirus pointwoman, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, to Jilin City and replaced some of the city's top local officials. State media quoted her calling for "decisive, precise, flexible and effective measures," a suggestion that local officials had acted too slowly in response to the outbreak. Central government authorities had similarly blamed local officials for the outbreak in Wuhan.

Variations of China's mix of authoritarian and technological control have been tried around the world, where many such measures are loosening.

Now, Chinese authorities are striving to normalize social and economic activity nationally after the worst first quarter in modern times when growth slid 6.8%, which is expected to be the primary focus of the government's politically sensitive annual legislative session when it begins on Thursday in Beijing. Any sizable fresh coronavirus outbreak in China could undermine those efforts, along with President Xi Jinping's assertions that China is a capable steward of global health.

Complicating matters, the cases in northeastern China, including in Jilin City and neighboring province Heilongjiang, exhibit some characteristics scientists didn't see during the first wave of the outbreak, Qiu Haibo, an expert in critical-care medicine who is part of a National Health Commission expert group, told Chinese state media. He said that the gene sequence of the virus is different from those seen around Wuhan and that the new cases sometimes feature longer incubation periods. As well, he said, the illness is confined mostly to the lungs rather than the whole body.

People in the suburb of Shulan have faced increasingly tight controls on their movement since cases began emerging earlier in the month, as China recorded a rise in infections imported from abroad, including among Chinese citizens returning home.

Some of the cases have been traced to a 45-year-old woman who was hired to wash police uniforms. The woman, who was diagnosed on May 7, hadn't traveled outside the country or interacted with people from other areas considered to be higher-risk. Now Shulan is categorized at the same high-risk level as Wuhan was during its lockdown, where rules included keeping people inside their residential compounds and suspending local bus services.

Not all districts of Jilin City appear to be on lockdown, but residents in high-risk parts of the city face strict limitations on their movements. Health authorities are conducting contact tracing, and around 90,000 people in Jilin City had been tested by Monday for the coronavirus.

A restaurant owner living in a higher-risk part of the city, Jin Yuxiu, said that she hasn't been permitted out of her apartment since Monday. The entrance to her residential compound, she said, is guarded by a half-dozen people in protective equipment who take temperatures of residents and keep track of their movements. Ms. Jin said her family was granted a two-hour pass for a single family member to buy groceries daily.

A government notice highlights those restrictions for the city, as well as one that said people who have purchased fever medicine since April 1 will be questioned.

Epidemiologists in China and elsewhere warn second-wave outbreaks of the coronavirus are inevitable as governments reopen economies before a vaccine is developed. Some of them say the lockdowns in Jilin City appear to be overkill given the small number of cases reported, the health service's ability to handle them and the public's awareness of risks.

"In my view, active contact-tracing efforts to identify and isolate infectious individuals and quarantine suspected contacts, together with the implementation of individual protective measures including universal face-mask wearing and enhanced hygiene, should be sufficient to bring these outbreaks under control," according to Gerardo Chowell, a professor of mathematical epidemiology at Georgia State University who has studied China's response to the pandemic.

--Raffaele Huang and Qianwei Zhang contributed to this article.

Write to James T. Areddy at james.areddy@wsj.com