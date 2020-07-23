Sweden's MTG posts second quarter core profit rise, says CEO to leave

The company said its second-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) rose to 167 million Swedish crowns (14.8 million pounds) from 88 million a year earlier, while revenues were unchanged at 1.1 billion crowns.

MTG said its e-sports business had performed better than anticipated while the gaming business had its best quarterly result ever.

It said in a separate statement that CEO Jørgen Madsen Lindemann had decided to leave the company.

MTG said earlier on Thursday that its e-sports companies ESL and DreamHack had entered a partnership agreement with live streaming platform Huya, as it seeks to expand in the booming Chinese e-sports market.

