MODERN TIMES GROUP AB

MODERN TIMES GROUP AB

(MTG B)
Sweden's MTG posts second quarter core profit rise, says CEO to leave

07/23/2020 | 08:26am EDT

Swedish e-sports and gaming firm MTG posted on Thursday a rise in quarterly core earnings despite a negative impact on its e-sports business from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said its second-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) rose to 167 million Swedish crowns (14.8 million pounds) from 88 million a year earlier, while revenues were unchanged at 1.1 billion crowns.

MTG said its e-sports business had performed better than anticipated while the gaming business had its best quarterly result ever.

It said in a separate statement that CEO Jørgen Madsen Lindemann had decided to leave the company.

MTG said earlier on Thursday that its e-sports companies ESL and DreamHack had entered a partnership agreement with live streaming platform Huya, as it seeks to expand in the booming Chinese e-sports market.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)
Change Last 1st jan.
HUYA INC. -4.73% 23.79 Delayed Quote.32.53%
MODERN TIMES GROUP AB 2.24% 118.8 Delayed Quote.4.08%
MTG CO., LTD. 0.28% 718 End-of-day quote.-17.38%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 285 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2020 -230 M -25,9 M -25,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 449 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 826 M 885 M 883 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 125,25 SEK
Last Close Price 116,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jørgen Madsen Lindemann President & Chief Executive Officer
David Christopher Chance Chairman
Maria Redin Chief Financial Officer
Simon Patrick Duffy Independent Non-Executive Director
Donata Hopfen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERN TIMES GROUP AB4.08%885
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-17.70%215 000
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.34%194 296
VIACOMCBS INC.-40.77%15 404
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.75%10 939
FORMULA ONE GROUP-23.33%8 095
