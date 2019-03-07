Log in
MODERN WATER PLC

MODERN WATER PLC

(MWG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/07 02:59:59 am
6.4 GBp   --.--%
Modern Water : Appointment of Nominated Adviser

03/07/2019 | 02:28am EST

RNS Number : 0913S Modern Water PLC 07 March 2019

Modern Water PLC

("MWG" or the "Company") Appointment of Nominated Adviser

Modern Water PLC is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Nominated Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Modern Water PLC

Tel: +44 (0) 1483

Simon Humphrey, Chief Executive

696 000

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213

Sandy Jamieson / Tony Rawlinson / Ludovico

0880

Lazzaretti

Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 203 621

Andy Thacker

4120

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APPUGUWPWUPBGMQ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Modern Water plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 07:27:08 UTC
