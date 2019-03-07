Modern Water : Appointment of Nominated Adviser

RNS Number : 0913S Modern Water PLC 07 March 2019
Modern Water PLC
("MWG" or the "Company") Appointment of Nominated Adviser
Modern Water PLC is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Nominated Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
For further information, please contact:
|
Modern Water PLC
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1483
|
Simon Humphrey, Chief Executive
|
696 000
|
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213
|
Sandy Jamieson / Tony Rawlinson / Ludovico
|
0880
|
Lazzaretti
|
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 203 621
|
Andy Thacker
|
4120
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APPUGUWPWUPBGMQ
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Modern Water plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 07:27:08 UTC