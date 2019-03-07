Modern Water : Appointment of Nominated Adviser

RNS Number : 0913S Modern Water PLC 07 March 2019

Modern Water PLC

("MWG" or the "Company") Appointment of Nominated Adviser

Modern Water PLC is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Nominated Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Modern Water PLC Tel: +44 (0) 1483 Simon Humphrey, Chief Executive 696 000 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 Sandy Jamieson / Tony Rawlinson / Ludovico 0880 Lazzaretti Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 Andy Thacker 4120

