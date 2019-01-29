Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Modern Water Plc    MWG   GB00B1XF5X66

MODERN WATER PLC (MWG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Modern Water : Major Product Upgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 01:54pm EST

RNS Number : 4269O

Modern Water PLC 29 January 2019

Modern Water plc

("Modern Water", "the Company" or "the Group")

Major product upgrade setting new standard in toxicity analysis

For immediate release

29 January 2019

Modern Water plc, the owner of world-leading technologies for water and wastewater treatment and for water quality monitoring, is pleased to introduce the Microtox LX. The Microtox LX is the next generation of rapid toxicity analyser for the laboratory, replacing the Microtox M500 analyser.

The Microtox LX Series combines Modern Water's proven Microtox M500 technology with the addition of several important upgrades:

  • · The new automatic colour correction feature adjusts test results based on the sample's colour and turbidity eliminating the need for manual calculations.

  • · The instrument has actively cooled reagent, read and sample wells that help to ensure more precise and consistent readings.

  • · The LX system includes a fully functioning, Windows® 10, touchscreen tablet with Microtox LX Software pre-installed. This eliminates the need for a desktop PC to use the Microtox analyser.

  • · The instrument's fully functional tablet is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled allowing compatible accessories such as printers to be connected to the system. The tablet's 4 GB hard drive allows results to be stored for future reference.

  • · In addition to a touch screen tablet, the Microtox LX includes a mouse, keyboard and stylus enabling greater ease of operating the LX software and inputting data.

  • · The instrument is now manufactured in a certified ISO 13485-quality system with 100% lot traceability.

Doug Workman, President of Modern Water's Monitoring Division, commented as follows: "This is a ground-breaking product upgrade in toxicity analysis. The new Microtox LX bears all the hallmarks of Modern Water's 30-plus years of expertise in rapid toxicity technology."

--Ends--

For further information:

Modern Water plc

Simon Humphrey, Chief Executive WH Ireland Limited

+44 (0) 1483 696 000 +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Chris Fielding (Nominated Adviser) James Sinclair-Ford

Notes to editors:

Modern Water is a pioneering and innovative technology company, specialising in membrane water treatment solutions and advanced monitoring products. The company works for customers in a range of industries across the globe and owns proprietary technologies for use in a diverse range of applications. Modern Water's Monitoring Division has a portfolio of world-leading toxicity and trace metal monitoring products, some of which constitute the regulatory standard. The headline technology of the Company's Membrane Division, called "AMBC", can be used to tackle complex wastewater treatment problems at a reduced cost compared to standard processes, while being simple to operate.

www.modernwater.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NRAPGUBUGUPBGPB

Disclaimer

Modern Water plc published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 18:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MODERN WATER PLC
01:54pMODERN WATER : Major Product Upgrade
PU
11:54aMODERN WATER : is pleased to announce the introduction of the Microtox LX
PU
01/21MODERN WATER : Equity Issue & Result of Placing
PU
2018MODERN WATER : Result of Open Offer
PU
2018MODERN WATER : Director/PDMR Shareholding and Open Offer Update
PU
2018MODERN WATER : Signs AMBC Collaboration for Africa
PU
2018MODERN WATER : Launch of Open Offer
PU
2018MODERN WATER : Technology Partnership in China Deepens
PU
2018MODERN WATER : Interim Results for 6 Month Period Ended 30 June 2018
PU
2018MODERN WATER PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Chart MODERN WATER PLC
Duration : Period :
Modern Water Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERN WATER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Thomas Humphrey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan James Stark Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Joseph Heaps Finance Director
Peter Nicoll Technical Director
Michael Charles Nettleton Townend Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERN WATER PLC-20.13%9
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC5.39%21 219
UMICORE4.19%10 236
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT-1.82%8 045
STERICYCLE18.53%3 920
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.--.--%3 392
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.