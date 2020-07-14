Australia, NZ dollars test resistance, offshore buyers big on bonds

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars edged higher on Wednesday as progress on a COVID-19
vaccine buoyed U.S. equities, while details of a bumper Aussie
bond sale showed strong demand from foreign buyers.
The Aussie added 0.3% to $0.6998 but struggled to
break resistance around $0.7020, ahead of the June peak at
$0.7069. Support comes in around $0.6965 and $0.6925.
The kiwi dollar firmed 0.2% to $0.6552, though it
also faces tough resistance in the $0.6590/0.6600 area. Support
lies at $0.6545 and $0.6510.
The Aussie has been wedded to U.S. stocks in recent weeks as
a barometer of risk appetite and moved higher with S&P 500
futures on news Moderna Inc's experimental
vaccine for COVID-19 showed early progress.
Domestic events were not so promising, as a survey showed
consumer sentiment had been shaken by the lockdown of Melbourne
amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak.
That added to the case for the government to keep pumping
stimulus into the economy and not scale back employment support
in September as initially intended. An update on its budget
plans is due on July 23.
"The recent outbreak will remind households and businesses
alike that the virus will not disappear anytime soon," said CBA
economist Belinda Allen.
"The likelihood that both JobSeeker and JobKeeper will need
to be extended in some form, as well as other new policy
measures are rising."
The Aussie enjoyed a tailwind from Tuesday's huge A$17
billion ($11.87 billion) sale of a new Australian 2025 bond line
which drew A$50.6 billion in bids.
Details of the offer showed 45% on the debt went to offshore
investors, mainly in Asia ex-Japan and the UK. Among the buyers,
fund managers took 27%, hedge funds 23% and central banks 8%.
The issue boded well for the sale of a new 2051 bond line
due in the week of July 27.
"We expect anywhere between A$4-8 billion of the ACGB 06/51s
to be issued with the bulk of the interest to come from North
American and UK fund managers," said Prashant Newnaha, a senior
Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities.
"The long end is extremely attractive on an FX hedged basis
- the pick up over foreign bonds is at or near record wides
thanks to falling AUD hedge costs."
Australian 10-year bond futures firmed 2 ticks to
99.0900, but have had trouble clearing resistance around
99.1500.
($1 = $1.4320 Australian dollars)
