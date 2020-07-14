Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia, NZ dollars test resistance, offshore buyers big on bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Wednesday as progress on a COVID-19 vaccine buoyed U.S. equities, while details of a bumper Aussie bond sale showed strong demand from foreign buyers.

The Aussie added 0.3% to $0.6998 but struggled to break resistance around $0.7020, ahead of the June peak at $0.7069. Support comes in around $0.6965 and $0.6925.

The kiwi dollar firmed 0.2% to $0.6552, though it also faces tough resistance in the $0.6590/0.6600 area. Support lies at $0.6545 and $0.6510.

The Aussie has been wedded to U.S. stocks in recent weeks as a barometer of risk appetite and moved higher with S&P 500 futures on news Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed early progress.

Domestic events were not so promising, as a survey showed consumer sentiment had been shaken by the lockdown of Melbourne amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

That added to the case for the government to keep pumping stimulus into the economy and not scale back employment support in September as initially intended. An update on its budget plans is due on July 23.

"The recent outbreak will remind households and businesses alike that the virus will not disappear anytime soon," said CBA economist Belinda Allen.

"The likelihood that both JobSeeker and JobKeeper will need to be extended in some form, as well as other new policy measures are rising."

The Aussie enjoyed a tailwind from Tuesday's huge A$17 billion ($11.87 billion) sale of a new Australian 2025 bond line which drew A$50.6 billion in bids.

Details of the offer showed 45% on the debt went to offshore investors, mainly in Asia ex-Japan and the UK. Among the buyers, fund managers took 27%, hedge funds 23% and central banks 8%.

The issue boded well for the sale of a new 2051 bond line due in the week of July 27.

"We expect anywhere between A$4-8 billion of the ACGB 06/51s to be issued with the bulk of the interest to come from North American and UK fund managers," said Prashant Newnaha, a senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities.

"The long end is extremely attractive on an FX hedged basis - the pick up over foreign bonds is at or near record wides thanks to falling AUD hedge costs."

Australian 10-year bond futures firmed 2 ticks to 99.0900, but have had trouble clearing resistance around 99.1500.

($1 = $1.4320 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.69918 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.13% 26642.59 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
MODERNA, INC. 4.54% 75.04 Delayed Quote.283.64%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 10689.520484 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 10488.577408 Delayed Quote.15.81%
S&P 500 1.34% 3197.52 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MODERNA, INC.
12:19aAsian shares pare gains as U.S.-China tensions intensify
RE
07/14Australia, NZ dollars test resistance, offshore buyers big on bonds
RE
07/14Asian markets, risk assets ride up on vaccine hopes
RE
07/14Japan stocks hit 5-week high on hopes of virus drug, economic growth
RE
07/14Asian markets, risk assets ride up on vaccine hopes
RE
07/14Euro hits four-month high vs dollar on stimulus, recovery hopes
RE
07/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street surges, led by energy and materials
RE
07/14Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Moves to Bigger Study -- Update
DJ
07/14MODERNA : Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interi..
BU
07/14Health Care Up As Moderna Schedules Late-Stage Covid Vaccine Trial -- Health ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M - -
Net income 2020 -530 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -52,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 177 M 29 177 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 241x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 88,00 $
Last Close Price 75,04 $
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.283.64%27 910
LONZA GROUP53.57%42 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.51.79%29 181
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.36%26 979
INCYTE CORPORATION17.98%21 859
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.52%17 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group