Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU eyes COVID-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 09:44am EDT

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is not interested in buying potential COVID-19 vaccines through an initiative co-led by the World Health Organisation as it deems it slow and high-cost, two EU sources told Reuters, noting the bloc was in talks with drugmakers for shots cheaper than $40.

The position shows the EU has only partly embraced a global approach in the race for COVID-19 vaccines as, while it is a top supporter of initiatives for worldwide equitable access, it prefers prioritizing supplies for the EU population.

It could also deal a blow to the WHO-led COVAX initiative to secure vaccines for all.

"Using COVAX would lead to higher prices and later supplies," one of the two officials said.

The WHO and GAVI, a public-private partnership that co-leads the COVAX initiative, had no immediate comment.

A COVAX mechanism meant to buy vaccines in advance is targeting a $40 price for shots in wealthy countries, the official said, adding the EU could buy at cheaper prices with its own scheme for upfront purchases.

The bloc is currently in talks with several drugmakers to secure in advance their potential vaccines against the coronavirus, officials told Reuters last week.

These possible deals would be financed with about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) from an EU rainy-day fund known as Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), officials said.

The EU also wants to secure vaccines by the end of the year, should they be available. This timetable "is not feasible" for COVAX, one official said.

PARALLEL TRACKS

The European Commission, which is the bloc's executive arm and which leads EU talks with drugmakers, has advised EU states to join COVAX if they wish, but not for buying vaccines, the official said.

A Commission spokesman declined to comment.

An official said joining the two initiatives may not be legally feasible, as EU states have accepted an exclusivity clause when they backed the EU advance purchase scheme.

Some EU states have expressed interest in joining COVAX but have not yet signed up.

The EU has been a keen supporter of global initiatives to secure vaccines for all. It has promoted two global fund-raising campaigns that have so far raised nearly $19 billion, of which three quarters came from EU states and institutions, to help develop COVID-19 vaccines and ensure equitable access.

However, taken aback by U.S. moves to secure potential vaccines and drugs, the EU has recently taken a more assertive role in the global race.

If vaccines are ever successful they are unlikely to be available in large amounts for a while. Purchasing them for the EU population could thus temporarily deprive poorer countries of doses.

The official said however that the two tracks to buy vaccines remained complementary, but added, "budgets are limited." ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Additional reporting by Kate Kelland in London Editing by Frances Kerry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -2.30% 8545 Delayed Quote.15.04%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -1.94% 1576 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
MODERNA, INC. -8.38% 68.29 Delayed Quote.285.12%
SANOFI -2.58% 88.79 Real-time Quote.1.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MODERNA, INC.
09:44aEU eyes COVID-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance - sources
RE
09:44aEU eyes COVID-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance - sources
RE
09:38aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel and Walt Disney’s postponements disappoint investo..
09:03aA Guide to Coronavirus Vaccines in the Works
DJ
06:07aWHO scientist sees regulators cooperating to speed COVID-19 vaccine approval
RE
05:15aChinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in animal tests
RE
03:23aLonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing
RE
03:20aLonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing
RE
02:11aLonza cites Trump support on Moderna vaccine project, does not see delays
RE
07/23Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 134 M - -
Net income 2020 -508 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 075 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -54,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 290 M 29 290 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 202x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 92,44 $
Last Close Price 75,33 $
Spread / Highest target 77,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.285.12%29 290
LONZA GROUP60.87%45 561
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.51%30 891
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.51.32%29 929
INCYTE CORPORATION16.45%22 103
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.37.17%17 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group