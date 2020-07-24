EU eyes COVID-19 vaccines at less than $40, shuns WHO-led alliance - sources

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is not
interested in buying potential COVID-19 vaccines through an
initiative co-led by the World Health Organisation as it deems
it slow and high-cost, two EU sources told Reuters, noting the
bloc was in talks with drugmakers for shots cheaper than $40.
The position shows the EU has only partly embraced a global
approach in the race for COVID-19 vaccines as, while it is a top
supporter of initiatives for worldwide equitable access, it
prefers prioritizing supplies for the EU population.
It could also deal a blow to the WHO-led COVAX initiative to
secure vaccines for all.
"Using COVAX would lead to higher prices and later
supplies," one of the two officials said.
The WHO and GAVI, a public-private partnership that co-leads
the COVAX initiative, had no immediate comment.
A COVAX mechanism meant to buy vaccines in advance is
targeting a $40 price for shots in wealthy countries, the
official said, adding the EU could buy at cheaper prices with
its own scheme for upfront purchases.
The bloc is currently in talks with several drugmakers to
secure in advance their potential vaccines against the
coronavirus, officials told Reuters last week.
These possible deals would be financed with about 2 billion
euros ($2.3 billion) from an EU rainy-day fund known as
Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), officials said.
The EU also wants to secure vaccines by the end of the year,
should they be available. This timetable "is not feasible" for
COVAX, one official said.
PARALLEL TRACKS
The European Commission, which is the bloc's executive arm
and which leads EU talks with drugmakers, has advised EU states
to join COVAX if they wish, but not for buying vaccines, the
official said.
A Commission spokesman declined to comment.
An official said joining the two initiatives may not be
legally feasible, as EU states have accepted an exclusivity
clause when they backed the EU advance purchase scheme.
Some EU states have expressed interest in joining COVAX but
have not yet signed up.
The EU has been a keen supporter of global initiatives to
secure vaccines for all. It has promoted two global fund-raising
campaigns that have so far raised nearly $19 billion, of which
three quarters came from EU states and institutions, to help
develop COVID-19 vaccines and ensure equitable access.
However, taken aback by U.S. moves to secure potential
vaccines and drugs, the EU has recently taken a more assertive
role in the global race.
If vaccines are ever successful they are unlikely to be
available in large amounts for a while. Purchasing them for the
EU population could thus temporarily deprive poorer countries of
doses.
The official said however that the two tracks to buy
vaccines remained complementary, but added, "budgets are
limited."
($1 = 0.8633 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio
Additional reporting by Kate Kelland in London
Editing by Frances Kerry)