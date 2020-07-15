Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Markets: Asian shares fall despite China GDP beat as Sino-U.S. tensions, virus fears weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 11:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing face masks ride an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday, weighed down by concern about deteriorating U.S.-China relations and the economic cost of a resurgence in coronavirus infections that is prompting some places to reimpose containment measures.

Even news that China's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter from a record contraction was not enough to pull regional equities out of the red.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid by 0.83%, while Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.49%. U.S. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures declined by 0.33%.

Shares in China fell 1.06% and Australian stocks shed 0.22% after the country's jobless rate jumped to the highest since the late 1990s. Shares in Hong Kong, and Seoul also fell.

Oil futures fell after OPEC and its allies agreed to scale back output cuts, renewing concerns over excess supply.

Risk appetite took a hit due to worries about a wide-ranging dispute between the United States and China over the control of advanced technologies and the protection of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

A second wave of coronavirus infections is also triggering a return to restrictions on business activity that threaten economic growth.

"The upside in financial markets is limited by the visible increase in coronavirus infections and tension between the world's two economic giants," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

"However, the downside is limited due to very low interest rates and a brighter outlook for China's economy."

China's economy expanded by a better-than-expected 3.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, returning to growth after a record contraction as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus.

But its recovery is still uneven. Separate data showed China's industrial output beat expectations in June, but retail sales unexpectedly fell again, suggesting consumer demand remains weak.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd that he accused of facilitating human-rights violations.

President Donald Trump's administration is also expected to take action in coming weeks to address perceived security risks posed by TikTok and WeChat, two popular Chinese mobile apps, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The moves would be the latest salvo in a dispute between Washington and Beijing that has unsettled investors.

Investors are also worried about jumps in coronavirus cases in the United States, Australia, and Japan.

But on Wall Street the S&P 500 gained 0.91% on Wednesday, boosted by hopes for a vaccine and a strong quarterly report from Goldman Sachs, but those gains failed to lift Asian stocks.

U.S. crude fell 0.73% to $40.90 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.5% to $43.57 per barrel following plans from OPEC and its allies to ease supply curbs.

In the currency market the Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar, and the Chinese yuan all fell against the U.S. dollar amid rising risk aversion.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.26% 0.94405 Delayed Quote.4.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.21% 74.764 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.04% 1.06557 Delayed Quote.2.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.08% 0.66097 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.699 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.7959 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 26870.1 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.16% 1.63133 Delayed Quote.2.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.23% 43.52 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
MODERNA, INC. 6.90% 80.22 Delayed Quote.310.12%
NASDAQ 100 0.11% 10701.679041 Delayed Quote.22.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 10550.492362 Delayed Quote.16.90%
NIKKEI 225 1.59% 22945.5 Real-time Quote.-4.52%
S&P 500 0.91% 3226.56 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.32% 3087 End-of-day quote.-23.55%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.35% 216.9 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.19% 6.99672 Delayed Quote.0.30%
WTI -0.20% 40.875 Delayed Quote.-35.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MODERNA, INC.
07/15GLOBAL MARKETS : Asian shares fall despite China GDP beat as Sino-U.S. tensions,..
RE
07/15Asian shares fall despite China GDP beat as Sino-U.S. tensions, virus fears w..
RE
07/15Australia shares flat as surging COVID-19 cases offset vaccine cheer
RE
07/15MODERNA : Advances on Covid-19 vaccines looking like only hope in US
AQ
07/15Global stocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains
RE
07/15Stocks rally on vaccine hopes, crude oil gains
RE
07/15MODERNA : TSX climbs to highest close since March on COVID-19 vaccine hopes
AQ
07/15Consumer Cos Up After Moderna Vaccine Report -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
07/15Health Care Up As Moderna, AstraZeneca Rise On Vaccine Optimism -- Health Car..
DJ
07/15Wall Street rallies on vaccine bets, Goldman results
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M - -
Net income 2020 -530 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -55,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31 191 M 31 191 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 259x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,67 $
Last Close Price 80,22 $
Spread / Highest target 67,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.310.12%29 177
LONZA GROUP52.32%42 557
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.55.69%30 021
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.39%28 221
INCYTE CORPORATION19.39%22 394
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.37.21%18 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group