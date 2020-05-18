Log in
Global shares, oil rally as lockdowns ease, vaccine hopes

05/18/2020 | 11:41am EDT
Markets react on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Herbert Lash

A gauge of global equity markets surged more than 2% on Monday and oil rallied to highs last seen in mid-April as data from a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial lifted both sentiment and hopes of a faster recovery from the coronavirus-driven economic slump.

Warm weather enticed much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centers of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions cooped up for months.

Investors have cheered any positive development by drugmakers' vaccine trials amid fears of a second wave of infections as restrictions are eased.

Drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early stage trial, leading its stock to jump 23.2%.

A workable vaccine that can be mass-produced by year-end or early 2021 would be a "game-changer" for industries whose challenges may not be resolved by the economy's reopening, said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Global economic output will take two or three years to recover to pre-pandemic levels, IHS Markit said in a note, projecting worldwide GDP to fall 5.5% in 2020, or three times the 2009 contraction after the global financial crisis.

Under the best of circumstances, it will be a long road for the U.S. economy to recover, with additional job losses likely through June, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an interview on Sunday.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 2.79%, on track to its biggest rise in a month, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 3.98%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 821.57 points, or 3.47%, to 24,506.99. The S&P 500 gained 88.28 points, or 3.08%, to 2,951.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 215.66 points, or 2.39%, to 9,230.22.

"The resilience of stock markets relative to the awful economic data that we've been seeing over the past fortnight speaks to an optimism that... as economies come out of lockdown we can expect to see improvements as we head into the second half of the year," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Japan's preliminary GDP data showed that the world's third- biggest economy contracted an annualized 3.4% in the first quarter, slipping into a recession for the first time in more than five years.

Hopes of a worldwide economic recovery lifted oil prices, supported by output cuts.

"Optimism on the demand side of the oil equation has helped prices climb further, with gasoline demand coming back as governments ease confinement measures," said Rystad Energy's senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

U.S. crude recently rose 12.23% to $33.03 per barrel and Brent was at $35.41, up 8.95% on the day.

The jump in oil prices lifted commodity currencies such as the Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar as optimism about a reopening of economies stifled by the pandemic boosted risk appetite.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.529%, with the euro up 0.56% to $1.0876. The Japanese yen weakened 0.33% versus the greenback at 107.41 per dollar.

The Norwegian crown was lifted by the rising oil prices, up around 0.8% versus the euro <EURNOK=D3>.

Germany's 10-year bond yield declined to -0.495%.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 21/32 in price to push their yield up to 0.7078%.

Gold pared gains from a seven-year peak earlier in the session to trade slightly lower as hopes of a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial offset weak economic data and buoyed U.S. equities.

Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,732.55 an ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.46% 0.90943 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.15% 1.70536 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.95% 76.828 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.70% 0.69286 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
CMC -0.29% 17400 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CMC MARKETS PLC 3.96% 210 Delayed Quote.37.79%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.58% 24512.61 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 33.7 End-of-day quote.-1.17%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) -1.20% 10.9445 Delayed Quote.12.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.79% 1.08974 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
IHS MARKIT LTD. 4.34% 69.4 Delayed Quote.-11.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.71% 35.34 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
MODERNA, INC. 23.22% 82.3735 Delayed Quote.240.95%
NASDAQ 100 1.97% 9328.013635 Delayed Quote.4.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.43% 9228.163723 Delayed Quote.0.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.84% 0.84261 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
S&P 500 3.16% 2952.41 Delayed Quote.-11.36%
STOXX EUROPE 600 4.07% 341.59 Delayed Quote.-21.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 4.10% 745.62 Delayed Quote.-20.19%
THE PAN GROUP -0.22% 22950 End-of-day quote.-0.22%
VERSUS SYSTEMS INC. 4.00% 0.26 Delayed Quote.33.33%
WORLD CO., LTD. 0.23% 1325 End-of-day quote.1.84%
WTI 7.12% 32.617 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 88,3 M
EBIT 2020 -547 M
Net income 2020 -521 M
Finance 2020 937 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -44,9x
EV / Sales2020 270x
EV / Sales2021 56,2x
Capitalization 24 757 M
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 60,67 $
Last Close Price 66,69 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Lorence H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.240.95%24 757
LONZA GROUP27.10%34 270
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.32%27 753
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.14%25 627
CELLTRION, INC.-3.18%23 574
INCYTE CORPORATION10.08%20 894
