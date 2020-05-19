Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MODERNA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Moderna, Inc. - MRNA

05/19/2020 | 08:07pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Moderna, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MRNA). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mrna/ to learn more.

The investigation concerns whether Moderna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On May 19, 2020, media outlets reported that vaccine experts had lodged criticism at the research intended to support the Company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, based on insufficient data.

On this news, the price of Moderna’s shares plummeted over 20%, on heavier than average trading volume.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
