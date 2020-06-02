Log in
MRNA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Moderna, Inc. Investigation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/02/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Moderna, Inc. ("Moderna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MRNA). Investors who purchased Moderna securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mrna.             

The investigation concerns whether Moderna and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 18, 2020, Moderna announced Phase 1 trial results for a candidate vaccine for COVID-19 under development by the Company, indicating that the candidate appeared to generate an immune response similar to the response seen in individuals who have been infected by the virus and recovered.  Specifically, Moderna reported that eight patients who received two doses of the vaccine at the lowest and middle doses tested — 25 and 100 micrograms — developed neutralizing antibodies to the virus at levels similar to people who had recovered from infection.  In the days following Moderna's announcement, the Company's announcement was the subject of skeptical commentary from multiple sources.  For example, on May 19, 2020, STAT published an article entitled "Vaccine experts say Moderna didn't produce data critical to assessing Covid-19 vaccine," which noted, in part, that "[w]hile Moderna blitzed the media, it revealed very little information — and most of what it did disclose were words, not data."  Over the three trading sessions following Moderna's May 18, 2020 announcement, the Company's stock price fell $12.95 per share, or 16.19%, to close at $67.05 per share on May 21, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Moderna shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mrna.  You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrna-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-moderna-inc-investigation-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301069584.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
