MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : Germany tries to stop U.S. from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

03/15/2020 | 08:15am EDT
Employee Philipp Hoffmann, of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.

Germany's Health Ministry confirmed a report in newspaper Welt am Sonntag, which said President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure the company CureVac to the United States, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.

"The German government is very interested in ensuring that vaccines and active substances against the new coronavirus are also developed in Germany and Europe," the newspaper quoted a Health Ministry official as saying. "In this regard, the government is in intensive exchange with the company CureVac."

Contacted by Reuters, a spokeswoman for the German Health Ministry said: "We confirm the report in the Welt am Sonntag."

Welt am Sonntag quoted an unidentified German government source as saying Trump was trying to secure the scientists' work exclusively, and would do anything to get a vaccine for the United States, "but only for the United States."

There was no comment immediately available from the U.S. embassy in Berlin when contacted by Reuters on Sunday over the report, and nobody was available to comment at CureVac. Welt am Sonntag said CureVac declined to comment.

Florian von der Muelbe, CureVac's chief production officer and co-founder, told Reuters last week the company had started with a multitude of coronavirus vaccine candidates and was now selecting the two best to go into clinical trials.

The privately-held company based in Tuebingen, Germany hopes to have an experimental vaccine ready by June or July to then seek the go-ahead from regulators for testing on humans.

On its website, CureVac said CEO Daniel Menichella early this month met Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and senior representatives of pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discuss a vaccine.

Karl Lauterbach, a professor of health economics and epidemiology who is also a senior lawmaker with the Social Democrats, junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, tweeted in reaction to the Welt am Sonntag report: "The exclusive sale of a possible vaccine to the USA must be prevented by all means. Capitalism has limits."

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Paul Carrel)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83,1 M
EBIT 2020 -553 M
Net income 2020 -532 M
Finance 2020 1 067 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
EV / Sales2020 81,7x
EV / Sales2021 71,2x
Capitalization 7 852 M
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 33,10  $
Last Close Price 21,30  $
Spread / Highest target 87,8%
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Lorence H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.8.90%7 852
LONZA GROUP-6.37%25 931
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.17%22 889
CELLTRION, INC.3.33%18 803
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-10.10%17 695
INCYTE CORPORATION-22.10%16 007
