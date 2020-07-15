Moderna : JGB yields edge higher on vaccine hopes; BOJ keeps monetary policy steady

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields
edged higher on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy on hold and as investors focused on positive results from
an early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine.
Sentiment for fixed income also weakened as growing signs of
economic recovery prompted investors to shift money to equities
from the safety of holding government debt.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to
152.11, with a trading volume of 9,509 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.025%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.430%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
0.600%.
In the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield
rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.
At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was
unchanged at minus 0.145%.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday and
maintained its view that the economy would gradually emerge from
the coronavirus pandemic's devastating blow, signalling a pause
after delivering stimulus twice so far this year.
Japanese government bond prices were also under pressure
after a study showed Moderna Inc's experimental
coronavirus vaccine is safe and produced an immune response in
healthy volunteers.
