Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : JGB yields edge higher on vaccine hopes; BOJ keeps monetary policy steady

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 12:42am EDT

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy on hold and as investors focused on positive results from an early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

Sentiment for fixed income also weakened as growing signs of economic recovery prompted investors to shift money to equities from the safety of holding government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 152.11, with a trading volume of 9,509 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.025%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.600%.

In the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.145%.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday and maintained its view that the economy would gradually emerge from the coronavirus pandemic's devastating blow, signalling a pause after delivering stimulus twice so far this year.

Japanese government bond prices were also under pressure after a study showed Moderna Inc's experimental coronavirus vaccine is safe and produced an immune response in healthy volunteers.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.13% 122.23 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
MODERNA, INC. 4.54% 75.04 Delayed Quote.283.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MODERNA, INC.
12:42aEuro hits four-month high vs dollar on stimulus, recovery hopes
RE
12:42aMODERNA : JGB yields edge higher on vaccine hopes; BOJ keeps monetary policy ste..
RE
12:19aAsian shares pare gains as U.S.-China tensions intensify
RE
07/14Australia, NZ dollars test resistance, offshore buyers big on bonds
RE
07/14Asian markets, risk assets ride up on vaccine hopes
RE
07/14Japan stocks hit 5-week high on hopes of virus drug, economic growth
RE
07/14Asian markets, risk assets ride up on vaccine hopes
RE
07/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street surges, led by energy and materials
RE
07/14Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Moves to Bigger Study -- Update
DJ
07/14MODERNA : Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M - -
Net income 2020 -530 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -52,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 177 M 29 177 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 241x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 88,00 $
Last Close Price 75,04 $
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.283.64%29 177
LONZA GROUP53.57%42 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.51.79%29 181
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.36%26 979
INCYTE CORPORATION17.98%21 859
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.52%17 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group