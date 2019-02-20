Moderna : Phase 1 Data Published in Nature Communications Show Potential of mRNA Encoding VEGF-A as a Regenerative Therapeutic

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a clinical stage biotechnology company
pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a
new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced
the publication of a Phase 1a/b study in Nature Communications
showing the potential of mRNA encoding for vascular endothelial growth
factor A (VEGF-A) as a regenerative therapeutic. This approach aims to
stimulate the growth of new blood vessels, also known as angiogenesis,
to improve blood flow in tissues where it is otherwise restricted.
The Phase 1a/b study, conducted with AstraZeneca, was a randomized,
double-blind, placebo-controlled study in Europe of men with type 2
diabetes mellitus. The VEGF-A mRNA was delivered in a saline solution
and was administered by intradermal injection into forearm skin in
single ascending doses. The trial met its primary objectives of
describing safety and tolerability and secondary objectives of protein
production and changes in local blood flow post injection.
“I believe this is an important milestone in the field of mRNA
therapeutics as it starts to address many questions regarding the safety
and delivery of mRNA to human tissues, the duration and level of the
protein that can be expressed and the ability of the technology to have
a physiologic, measurable function over a prolonged period of time,”
said Kenneth Chien, M.D., Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Cell
and Molecular Biology and the Integrated Cardio Metabolic Center at the
Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, a Moderna scientific co-founder and
co-author on the paper. “Based on these early data, this approach may
provide benefit to patients where proper blood flow is compromised in
areas such as heart disease and diabetes as well as for other vascular
complications.”
The study showed VEGF-A protein post injection of AZD8601 was increased
above the pre-specified expected threshold, as measured by skin
microdialysis. At each sampling time, mean VEGFA protein levels, across
all mRNA-treated sites from patients across all cohorts, were higher
than that of placebo up to the 24-26 hour time point in the study. The
bioactivity of the VEGF-A protein post injection of AZD8601 was also
observed by an increase in blood flow at injection sites up to seven
days following a single injection, as measured by laser doppler imaging.
The only treatment-related adverse events reported were mild
injection-site reactions, and the treatment was overall well tolerated.
“We are encouraged by these initial data as they support the ability of
AZD8601 to transiently produce pharmacologically active amounts of
VEGF-A protein, which may in the future regenerate blood vessels for
patients with ischemic cardiovascular disease,” said Tal Zaks, M.D.,
Ph.D., chief medical officer at Moderna. “These findings improve our
understanding of the potential for Moderna’s mRNA to produce therapeutic
levels of protein and help patients with a wide range of serious
diseases.”
“Despite significant advances in treatment over the past 30 years, up to
45 percent of people with heart failure worldwide do not survive past a
year of being discharged from hospital,” said Regina Fritsche Danielson,
senior vice president and head of early CVRM, R&D BioPharmaceuticals,
AstraZeneca. “Based on these results and others, we moved AZD8601 into a
Phase 2a study to investigate the safety and tolerability of the drug
candidate following epicardial injection in patients undergoing coronary
artery bypass grafting surgery. We are committed to continue to assess
the potential of AZD8601 in patients with heart failure.”
A link to the publication, Intradermal Delivery of Modified mRNA
Encoding VEGF-A in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes (Gan LM, et. al.),
can be found on the Nature Communications website at www.nature.com/ncomms/.
About Moderna
Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class
of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to
direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted
proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the
potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform
builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science,
delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability
to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates.
Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases,
immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular diseases,
independently and with strategic collaborators.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic
alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca, Plc. and Merck,
Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA),
an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; and the Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of
the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Moderna has been
ranked in the top ten of Science’s list of top biopharma industry
employers for the past four years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the
potential of mRNA encoding for VEGF-A to benefit patients where proper
blood flow is compromised in areas such as heart disease and diabetes as
well as for other vascular complications and its potential to regenerate
blood vessels for patients with ischemic cardiovascular disease; the
ability of Moderna’s mRNA to produce therapeutic levels of protein; and
the potential of mRNA encoding for VEGF-A to offer a therapeutic
approach in improving cardiac function. In some cases, forward-looking
statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “may,”
“should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,”
“believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the
negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not
all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking
statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees,
and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties
and other factors include, among others: preclinical and clinical
development is lengthy and uncertain, especially for a new category of
medicines such as mRNA, and therefore Moderna’s preclinical programs or
development candidates may be delayed, terminated, or may never advance
in the clinic; no mRNA drug has been approved in this new potential
category of medicines, and may never be approved; mRNA drug development
has substantial clinical development and regulatory risks due to the
novel and unprecedented nature of this new category of medicines; and
those described in Moderna’s Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 7, 2018 and in subsequent
filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on
the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or
responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements
in this press release in the event of new information, future
developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on
Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.
