MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
News 
News

Moderna : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine

05/01/2020 | 12:59am EDT
Logo of Swiss pharmaceutical group Lonza is seen in Basel

Moderna Inc and Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza Group said on Friday they would accelerate the manufacturing of the U.S. drug developer's potential coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement comes at a time when drugmakers are pausing clinical trials for other disease areas as they focus on testing potential treatments for the coronavirus.

The experimental vaccine, mRNA-1273, is being tested in early-stage trial by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, with Moderna expecting to begin mid-stage trial in the second quarter.

Under the 10-year collaboration agreement, the companies aim to manufacture up to a billion doses per year as technology transfer is expected to begin in June, and the first batches of the vaccine are expected to be manufactured in Lonza U.S. in July.

"Over time, the parties intend to establish additional production suites across Lonza's worldwide facilities, ultimately allowing for the manufacture of material equivalent to up to 1 billion doses of mRNA-1273 per year for use worldwide", the statement added.

The disease, which infected more than 3.2 million people worldwide and killed around 232,000, set off a race among drugmakers to find an antidote.

Earlier this month, Moderna got a $483 million funding from a U.S. government agency to accelerate its COVID-19 vaccine development.

Separately, Basel-based Lonza's pharmaceuticals, biotech and nutrition business has received more than 40 enquiries regarding projects relating to COVID-19, the company said earlier in April.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONZA GROUP -1.61% 421.4 Delayed Quote.22.03%
MODERNA, INC. -0.82% 45.99 Delayed Quote.135.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79,1 M
EBIT 2020 -555 M
Net income 2020 -536 M
Finance 2020 1 035 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -39,3x
EV / Sales2020 201x
EV / Sales2021 62,0x
Capitalization 16 954 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,83  $
Last Close Price 45,99  $
Spread / Highest target 80,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Lorence H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.135.12%16 954
LONZA GROUP22.03%32 670
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.71%27 332
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.20.10%23 833
CELLTRION, INC.0.72%23 150
INCYTE CORPORATION11.84%20 819
