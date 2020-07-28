Moderna aims to price coronavirus vaccine at $50-$60 per course -FT

July 28 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc is planning to
price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least
$11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and
BioNTech, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday,
citing unnamed sources.
Moderna's proposed price for a two-dose course sold to
governments compares with $39 for two doses under a deal that
Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech struck with the U.S.
government.
Industry analysts said Pfizer and BioNTech's $2 billion deal
to cover 50 million patients, which is contingent on an
approvable product, would likely pressure other manufacturers to
set similar prices.
Moderna's proposed price would apply to the United States
and other high-income countries, according to the report.
A Moderna spokesperson said the company was in discussions
with governments about potential supply of the vaccine, called
mRNA-1273, but did not provide any details on pricing "given the
confidential nature of the discussions and contracts."
The final price for Moderna's COVID vaccine has yet to be
determined, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Pfizer, Moderna and Merck & Co have said they plan
to sell their vaccines at a profit, while some drugmakers,
including Johnson & Johnson have announced plans to
price their vaccines on a not-for-profit basis.
AstraZeneca Plc agreed to provide the United States
300 million doses of its potential vaccine in exchange for $1.2
billion in upfront funding, which works out to $4 per dose.
The U.S. government has provided Moderna with nearly $1
billion in funding to support its research and development
efforts for its potential COVID-19 vaccine.
The funding is part of "Operation Warp Speed," an initiative
by the Trump administration to hasten the production of an
inoculation for COVID-19, which has so far killed around 650,000
people worldwide.
