Moderna : expects to start late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial on July 27

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on
Tuesday it plans to start a late stage clinical trial for its
COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27, according to
its listing for the phase 3 study at clinicaltrials.gov.
Moderna said it will conduct the trial at 87 study
locations, all in the United States.
The experimental vaccine will be tested in 30 states and
Washington, D.C. Around half of the study locations are in
hard-hit states like Texas, California, Florida, Georgia,
Arizona and North and South Carolina.
The United States has reported record numbers of new
coronavirus cases in recent days, with much of the surge coming
from those states.
The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine
project with nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as
one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.
Tensions between the company and government scientists
contributed to a delay of the trial launch, Reuters reported
earlier this month.
