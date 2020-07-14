Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/14 12:14:58 pm
73.5 USD   +2.40%
11:53aMODERNA : expects to start late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial on July 27
RE
09:07aMODERNA : to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning July 20, 2020
BU
07/13MODERNA, INC. : Buying pressure
Moderna : expects to start late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial on July 27

07/14/2020 | 11:53am EDT

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it plans to start a late stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27, according to its listing for the phase 3 study at clinicaltrials.gov.

Moderna said it will conduct the trial at 87 study locations, all in the United States.

The experimental vaccine will be tested in 30 states and Washington, D.C. Around half of the study locations are in hard-hit states like Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and North and South Carolina.

The United States has reported record numbers of new coronavirus cases in recent days, with much of the surge coming from those states.

The federal government is supporting Moderna's vaccine project with nearly half a billion dollars and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

Tensions between the company and government scientists contributed to a delay of the trial launch, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Shares of Moderna rose about 2.5% on Nasdaq at midday. (Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Franklin Paul and Richard Chang)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 120 M - -
Net income 2020 -530 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -50,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 910 M 27 910 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 218x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 87,33 $
Last Close Price 71,78 $
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.266.97%27 910
LONZA GROUP53.57%42 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.47.54%29 181
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.56%26 979
INCYTE CORPORATION15.16%21 859
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.32.62%17 620
