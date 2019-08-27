Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna Inc    MRNA

MODERNA INC

(MRNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 08:03am EDT

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4 at 9:40 a.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in New York on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at https://investors.modernatx.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca, Plc. and Merck, Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Moderna has been ranked in the top ten of Science’s list of top biopharma industry employers for the past four years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MODERNA INC
08:03aMODERNA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/20Home Depot and Moderna rise while Fabrinet and Sarepta fall
AQ
08/19MODERNA : Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Zika Vaccine mRNA-1893
BU
08/12Influenza Vaccines Market is Expected to Surpass USD 6 billion by 2025 | Key ..
AQ
08/08MODERNA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/07MODERNA : Provides Business Updates and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Re..
BU
08/07MODERNA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/24MODERNA : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7..
BU
07/10MODERNA : to Present at ROTH RNA Revolution Conference
BU
06/27MODERNA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 64,8 M
EBIT 2019 -610 M
Net income 2019 -580 M
Finance 2019 756 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,55x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,17x
EV / Sales2019 64,6x
EV / Sales2020 43,6x
Capitalization 4 943 M
Chart MODERNA INC
Duration : Period :
Moderna Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,61  $
Last Close Price 14,97  $
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Lorence H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA INC-1.96%4 943
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.97%337 285
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.03%236 325
MERCK AND COMPANY12.39%219 885
NOVARTIS16.25%202 431
PFIZER-21.33%192 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group