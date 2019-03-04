Moderna : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a clinical stage biotechnology company
pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a
new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced
its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
-
Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care
Conference in Boston on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET.
-
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in Miami on
Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
-
Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare
Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of each presentation will be available under “Events &
Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at https://investors.modernatx.com/.
A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for 30
days following the presentations.
About Moderna
Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class
of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to
direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted
proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the
potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform
builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science,
delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company the
capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development
candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for
infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular
diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.
Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic
alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca, Plc. and Merck,
Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA),
an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of
the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Moderna has been
ranked in the top ten of Science’s list of top biopharma
industry employers for the past four years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.
