Moderna : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen and Company 39 th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

in Boston on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET. Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in Miami on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

in Miami on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at https://investors.modernatx.com/. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for 30 days following the presentations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006007/en/