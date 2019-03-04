Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna Inc    MRNA

MODERNA INC

(MRNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:31pm EST

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2019 in Miami on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at https://investors.modernatx.com/. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna’s website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca, Plc. and Merck, Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Moderna has been ranked in the top ten of Science’s list of top biopharma industry employers for the past four years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MODERNA INC
05:31pMODERNA : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March
BU
02/26UNIVERSITY OF GOTHENBURG : Study on regenerative angiogenesis in humans shows en..
AQ
02/22MODERNA : Phase 1 Data Published in Nature Communications Show Potential of mRNA..
AQ
02/21MODERNA : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Wedne..
BU
02/21KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET : Study on regenerative angiogenesis in humans shows encou..
AQ
02/20MODERNA : Phase 1 Data Published in Nature Communications Show Potential of mRNA..
BU
02/12MODERNA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
02/12MODERNA : Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for First Combination Vaccine ..
BU
02/06MODERNA : Announces Dosing of the First Monoclonal Antibody Encoded by mRNA in a..
AQ
02/05MODERNA : Announces Dosing of the First Monoclonal Antibody Encoded by mRNA in a..
BU
More news
Chart MODERNA INC
Duration : Period :
Moderna Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Lorence H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA INC45.84%7 332
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.21%363 891
PFIZER-0.66%251 430
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.78%238 330
NOVARTIS8.45%231 884
MERCK AND COMPANY6.86%211 385
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.