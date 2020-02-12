Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020

02/12/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial 866-922-5184 (domestic) or 409-937-8950 (international) and refer to conference ID 3639288. A webcast of the call will also be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website at https://investors.modernatx.com. The archived webcast will be available on Moderna’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators. Moderna has 24 mRNA development candidates in its portfolio across all modalities, with 12 in clinical studies. Four of these programs are in or preparing for Phase 2 studies and the Company is preparing for its first Phase 3 study.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca, Plc. (Nasdaq: AZN) and Merck, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRK), as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past five years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 63,6 M
EBIT 2019 -537 M
Net income 2019 -517 M
Finance 2019 882 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,4x
EV / Sales2019 108x
EV / Sales2020 75,8x
Capitalization 7 747 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,25  $
Last Close Price 21,35  $
Spread / Highest target 87,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Lorence H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.9.15%7 185
LONZA GROUP17.81%31 631
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.65%31 376
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.23%20 318
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 616
GALAPAGOS26.17%16 615
