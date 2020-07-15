Stocks bounce back on vaccine optimism; S.African rand leads gains

* South Africa's rand hits near one-month high
* Moderna coronavirus vaccine study results well-received
* U.S.-China tensions keep gains in check
July 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks bounced back on
Wednesday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, while the
high-yielding South African rand led gains among developing
world currencies.
The MSCI's index of emerging markets stocks rose
0.6% after clocking its worst day in nearly a month in the
previous session.
Markets in Asia and Europe remained optimistic about Moderna
Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19, with the
drugmaker on Tuesday saying it was safe and provoked immune
responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage
study.
"The sentiment pendulum is positioned to swing deeper into
'risk-on' territory as markets take heart from vaccine hopes and
expectations of further stimulus for pandemic-hit economies,"
said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.
However, gains were limited by simmering U.S.-China tensions
after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to
Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for
what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British
colony, prompting Beijing to warn of retaliatory sanctions.
Among currencies, the South African rand rose to its
highest in nearly a month as investors continued to hunt for
value in the high-yielding currency.
Consumer inflation data for South Africa showed
a core reading of 3.1% year-on-year in May, compared with 3.2%
in April.
The Hungarian forint gained the most among its
central and eastern European peers as the National Bank of
Hungary said it would further ease the terms of its 1.5 trillion
forint ($4.82 billion) cheap loans scheme to help businesses
access cheap funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar ahead of
bond auctions by the finance ministry that can often buttress
the currency.
Demand for these bonds has been strong among foreign
investors in recent months, which also serves as a gauge of
global market sentiment towards Russian assets and can support
the currency.
Civil unrest hit the Belarusian capital city of Minsk as
hundreds of people took to the streets on Tuesday after the
central election commission refused to register the two main
rivals of President Alexander Lukashenko as candidates in the
Aug. 9 presidential election.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)