Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks bounce back on vaccine optimism; S.African rand leads gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 04:37am EDT

* South Africa's rand hits near one-month high

* Moderna coronavirus vaccine study results well-received

* U.S.-China tensions keep gains in check

July 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks bounced back on Wednesday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, while the high-yielding South African rand led gains among developing world currencies.

The MSCI's index of emerging markets stocks rose 0.6% after clocking its worst day in nearly a month in the previous session.

Markets in Asia and Europe remained optimistic about Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19, with the drugmaker on Tuesday saying it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study.

"The sentiment pendulum is positioned to swing deeper into 'risk-on' territory as markets take heart from vaccine hopes and expectations of further stimulus for pandemic-hit economies," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

However, gains were limited by simmering U.S.-China tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony, prompting Beijing to warn of retaliatory sanctions.

Among currencies, the South African rand rose to its highest in nearly a month as investors continued to hunt for value in the high-yielding currency.

Consumer inflation data for South Africa showed a core reading of 3.1% year-on-year in May, compared with 3.2% in April.

The Hungarian forint gained the most among its central and eastern European peers as the National Bank of Hungary said it would further ease the terms of its 1.5 trillion forint ($4.82 billion) cheap loans scheme to help businesses access cheap funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar ahead of bond auctions by the finance ministry that can often buttress the currency.

Demand for these bonds has been strong among foreign investors in recent months, which also serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets and can support the currency.

Civil unrest hit the Belarusian capital city of Minsk as hundreds of people took to the streets on Tuesday after the central election commission refused to register the two main rivals of President Alexander Lukashenko as candidates in the Aug. 9 presidential election.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.12% 464.08 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 1.27% 1711.28 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
MODERNA, INC. 4.54% 75.04 Delayed Quote.283.64%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.67% 154.03 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.26% 70.6874 Delayed Quote.14.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MODERNA, INC.
04:48aEUROPE : European shares gain on vaccine hopes, Atlantia soars
RE
04:48aLondon stocks gain on vaccine hopes, GlaxoSmithKline boost
RE
04:47aEUROPE : European shares gain on vaccine hopes, Atlantia soars
RE
04:37aStocks bounce back on vaccine optimism; S.African rand leads gains
RE
04:28aMODERNA : COVID-19 candidate vaccine induces strong immune response; late-stage ..
AQ
03:58aRiskier currencies gain on vaccine hopes; dollar hits one-month low
RE
03:52aRiskier currencies gain on vaccine hopes; dollar hits one-month low
RE
03:50aS. Africa's rand firms as growth, vaccine hopes drive mood for risk
RE
03:13aS.Korea stocks hit 5-month closing high on coronavirus vaccine hopes
RE
03:06aAsian shares gain in cautious mood as U.S.-China tensions rise
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 M - -
Net income 2020 -530 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -52,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 177 M 29 177 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 241x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 88,00 $
Last Close Price 75,04 $
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.283.64%29 177
LONZA GROUP53.57%42 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.51.79%29 181
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.36%26 979
INCYTE CORPORATION17.98%21 859
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.52%17 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group