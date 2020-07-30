U.S. government to launch 'overwhelming' COVID-19 vaccine campaign by November

July 30 (Reuters) - The Trump administration anticipates
launching a far-reaching promotions campaign by November to
encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus,
contingent on evidence that a successful vaccine will be
available roughly by year end, a senior administration official
said.
The campaign will likely be compressed into a short period
of time, around four to six weeks, to eliminate any lag between
when Americans are alerted to the vaccine and then they can get
vaccinated, the official said during a press conference.
"The fine line we are walking is getting the American people
very excited about vaccines and missing expectations versus
having a bunch of vaccines in the warehouse and not as many
people want to get it," the official said.
"You may not hear a lot about promoting vaccines over the
airwaves in August and September but you'll be overwhelmed by it
come November."
The official cautioned that there is still uncertainty
around the timing of when a vaccine will actually be available.
Doses could be available as early as October or as late as
January, he said.
He also added that the details of the communications
campaign will vary based on which subsets of the population the
vaccines prove most likely to benefit, which will be determined
as data reads out from ongoing clinical trials.
Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) launched two
30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday that could
clear the way for regulatory approval and widespread use by the
end of this year.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said it will begin
large-scale U.S. trials this summer of its vaccine.
The U.S. government has begun preparing to distribute the
vaccines, including talking to private companies about
developing technology to track their deployment and monitor who
has received them.
