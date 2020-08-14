Vaccine makers including Moderna must hit U.S. timing goals for full payments

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States is tying
payments for COVID-19 vaccines to timing milestones for
production and approval, according to public documents and a
Trump administration official, putting pressure on drugmakers
including Moderna Inc to meet ambitious targets.
In a deal with Moderna announced this week, federal agencies
negotiated a sliding scale of payments. The Cambridge,
Massachusetts, biotech's $1.5-billion deal pays out in full if
its vaccine receives regulatory clearance by January 31, 2021,
according to filings. It receives $1.2 billion, if it falls
short of that timing goal.
Moderna also receives $600 million when it can demonstrate
it has built out industrial-scale manufacturing capabilities for
its vaccine, even if that happens before the drug is authorized
by regulators, the filings show.
U.S. government payments to other drugmakers are also
conditional on launching clinical trials no later than early
fall and building out manufacturing capabilities by the end of
the year, two senior administration officials told Reuters,
adding that terms varied by company.
The deal terms add financial risk for the drugmakers and
increase pressure for speed that has worried some public health
advocates. HHS and Moderna declined comment; other drugmakers
had no immediate comment on Friday.
Other drugmakers did not publicly reveal details on the
specific terms of their agreements with the U.S. government,
though Pfizer has said its deal with the government for its
joint vaccine with BioNTech only pays out if it receives
regulatory approval.
The United States has allocation agreements with Johnson &
Johnson, Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE,
Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. It also has a claim
on 300 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine in exchange
for helping finance its research and development efforts.
Analysts already have said drugmakers may struggle to recoup
billions invested in vaccine development at U.S. treatment
prices that so far range from $20 to $42 per person.
Administration officials have said they expect the U.S.
governments' Operation Warp Speed vaccine development program to
deliver an inoculation by the end of the year. President Donald
Trump has said he thinks a vaccine could be available before the
November 3 presidential election.
To obtain regulatory approval, a vaccine must reduce
incidents of infection with the novel coronavirus by 50 percent
compared to people who are not inoculated and demonstrate a high
level of safety.
Experts say ongoing vaccine trials, which must enroll tens
of thousands of people and wait for them to be exposed to the
coronavirus, could produce usable results soon or as late as
mid-2021, raising questions about drugmakers' ability to meet
the administration's timelines.
Shares of Moderna have more than tripled since it announced
in January it was developing a vaccine. Moderna has never
produced an approved vaccine.
But the implied U.S. government payment per course of
treatment for Moderna's drug, $30.50, could decline to $24.50 if
it doesn't receive approval of its vaccine by January 31, 2021.
The United States, through its Operation Warp Speed vaccine
development program, has set aside around $8 billion to lock in
deals for COVID-19 vaccines in advance of any of them receiving
approval from regulators.
