Modine Manufacturing : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call on October 31, 2018

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

During the call, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas A. Burke, and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. Lucareli, will review the company's second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor relations section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after October 31, 2018 on the investor relations section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com. An audio only replay will be available through midnight on November 1, 2018 by dialing (855)-859-2056 (international replay (404)-537-3406) and entering the Conference ID# 7455097. A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website after November 1, 2018.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Contact: Investors: Kathleen Powers (262) 636-1687 k.t.powers@na.modine.com





Media: Lori Swarthout (262) 636-1651 l.a.swarthout@na.modine.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-2019-earnings-conference-call-on-october-31-2018-300733087.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company