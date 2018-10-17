Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Modine Manufacturing Co.    MOD

MODINE MANUFACTURING CO. (MOD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Modine Manufacturing : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call on October 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

During the call, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas A. Burke, and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. Lucareli, will review the company's second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor relations section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.  A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after October 31, 2018 on the investor relations section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com.   An audio only replay will be available through midnight on November 1, 2018 by dialing (855)-859-2056 (international replay (404)-537-3406) and entering the Conference ID# 7455097.  A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website after November 1, 2018.

About Modine       

Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business segments:  Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC).  Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Contact:

Investors: Kathleen Powers  (262) 636-1687 k.t.powers@na.modine.com




Media: Lori Swarthout (262) 636-1651  l.a.swarthout@na.modine.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-2019-earnings-conference-call-on-october-31-2018-300733087.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MODINE MANUFACTURING CO.
09:10pMODINE MANUFACTURING : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Ca..
PR
10/03Christine Yan Joins the ON Semiconductor Board of Directors
AQ
09/26MODINE MANUFACTURING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Event..
AQ
09/26MODINE MANUFACTURING : Promotes Scott Bowser to Vice President, Chief Operating ..
PR
08/02MODINE MANUFACTURING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/02MODINE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01MODINE MANUFACTURING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/01MODINE MANUFACTURING : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
07/23MODINE MANUFACTURING : to Host First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Cal..
PR
07/23MODINE MANUFACTURING CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending 
09/26Modine Manufacturing announces that Scott Bowser will succeed Tom Marry as CO.. 
09/25BMW profit warning hangs over auto sector 
08/31Auto parts sector on watch after latest tariff developments 
08/02Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) CEO Tom Burke on Q1 2019 Results - Earning.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.