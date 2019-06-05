Log in
Modine Manufacturing : to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

06/05/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

RACINE, Wis., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will participate in the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY on Thursday, June 6, at 9:05 a.m. (eastern time).  Modine's President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas A. Burke and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. Lucareli will present at the conference.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

An audio cast and accompanying slides for this presentation may be accessed through the link on the Investor Relations section of Modine's website at www.modine.com or directly at: http://wsw.com/webcast/baird55/mod/

A replay will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at this location.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Investors:
Kathleen Powers
(262) 636-1687
k.t.powers@na.modine.com

Media:                     
Lori Swarthout
(262) 636-1651
l.a.swarthout@na.modine.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-present-at-the-baird-2019-global-consumer-technology--services-conference-300862243.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company


© PRNewswire 2019
