Modine Manufacturing : to Showcase Building Connectivity at AHR Expo 2019

01/08/2019 | 07:06am EST

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in technology in the HVAC industry, will showcase its Atherion® Commercial Packaged Ventilation Unit, Airedale ClassMate® Single Packaged Vertical Unit Ventilator, and Effinity™ unit heater with options for compatibility with major building management systems such as BACnet MS/TP or IP and LonWorks at booth No. B3467 at the 2019 AHR Expo, Jan. 14-16 in the Georgia Congress Center in Atlanta.

Modine will showcase three units at the upcoming AHR Show in Atlanta Jan. 14-16 [from left to right]: Atherion(r) Commercial Packaged Ventilation Unit, Airedale ClassMate(r) Single Packaged Vertical Unit Ventilator, and Effinity(tm) unit heater. [Note: Units not to scale.]

"Our theme this year is 'We Connect,' highlighting our products and their ability to connect to most building management systems," said Peter Sumner, controls manager for Modine. "It is very important for us to use shows like AHR to help communicate to market the versatility of our products and their capabilities."

Product features include:

  • The Atherion® Packaged Ventilation unit is designed for high moisture removal efficiency (MRE) in 100 percent dedicated or high outside air system (DOAS/HOAS) applications.
  • The Airedale ClassMate® is designed and engineered to meet the needs of today's classrooms with greater efficiency, noise reduction, superior unit operation, and ease of serviceability and installation.
  • The Effinity™ unit heater is one of the most-efficient, gas-fired, condensing unit heater in North America and is available in 10 model sizes, from 55,000 to 310,000 BTU/hr.

"We understand that connectivity between a building and its systems are more important than ever and are constantly looking to produce solutions tailored toward modern building techniques and technologies," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing communications manager for Modine. "We hope everyone stops by our booth to see us and discuss all the ways we can help them connect."

For more information about Modine's other HVAC solutions or to find your local representative, visit http://www.modinehvac.com.

About Modine
Modine, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $2.1 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley


(865) 977-1973


hripley@ripleypr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-showcase-building-connectivity-at-ahr-expo-2019-300774324.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company


© PRNewswire 2019
