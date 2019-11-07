Log in
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

(MOD)
Modine Manufacturing : CyrusOne Selects Airedale to Implement Cooling Solutions in European Data Centers

11/07/2019 | 06:16pm EST

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., a British cooling specialist leader, has signed an agreement with CyrusOne, the global real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. Airedale will supply cooling solutions for upcoming data center projects in Europe.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

Airedale will supply complete cooling solutions for multiple CyrusOne data centers over an initial two-year period. Sites covered by the agreement include CyrusOne's Dublin and Amsterdam facilities. Airedale expects to announce additional European projects with CyrusOne over the next 18 months.

The cooling solutions will consist of specifically engineered SmartCool™ chilled water Precision Air Conditioning (PAC) systems and OptiChill™ free-cooling chillers, designed to maximize free-cooling. This process is an alternative method to adiabatic cooling, thus avoiding significant water costs while still delivering quality Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

"Airedale is known for providing intelligently designed solutions that deliver best-in-class cooling efficiencies and we are looking forward to implementing this expertise into our developments," says Tesh Durvasula, President, Europe at CyrusOne. "As a company, we have ambitious expansion plans in Europe and see Airedale as a trusted partner to help us deliver low PUE and high availability."

Airedale has vast experience in supplying precision cooling solutions to the data center industry, from providing solutions for single server rooms to hyperscale facilities. The equipment will be manufactured at Airedale's state-of-the art production facility in Leeds, England, supported by a skilled European-wide network of support engineers.

"We're proud to announce this significant contract award as not only does it cement Airedale's reputation for supplying precision air conditioning equipment into high-tech industries, but it also showcases British manufacturing at its best in a tough economic climate," states Tony Cole, Managing Director at Airedale.  "We are investing in our production facilities as a result of these projects, and there is a real buzz around the place as we look forward to producing the units and delivering a fantastic solution for the client." 

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About Airedale  

Formed in 1974 Airedale International Air Conditioning is a British manufacturer and world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative, high efficiency cooling solutions, with offices in three continents and customers in over 60 countries.

With over 40 years' experience, Airedale provides complete thermal solutions that encompass precision air conditioning and IT cooling systems, chillers, condensers/dry coolers and air handling units. Airedale also has significant expertise in the design and integration of ACIS™ Building Management Systems and HVAC controls, providing comprehensive monitoring, reporting and diagnostic tools to manage system performance and energy costs. Airedale systems are supported by a full range of complementary services from commissioning, service and refurbishment to spares support and training, delivered by experts with many years of industry experience.

Airedale employs approximately 450 individuals globally and is owned Modine Manufacturing Company. For more information, visit www.airedale.com.

Media:
Lori Swarthout
(262) 636-1651
lori.a.swarthout@modine.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyrusone-selects-airedale-to-implement-cooling-solutions-in-european-data-centers-300954445.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company


© PRNewswire 2019
