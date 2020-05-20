Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Modine Manufacturing Company    MOD

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

(MOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Modine Manufacturing : New Modine Website Improves Accessibility And Support For Residential And Commercial Contractors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

RACINE, Wis., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in technology in the HVAC industry, has launched a new website that enhances the user experience with improved functionality and intuitive navigation and additionally provides quick access to information about Modine's extensive line of top-rated products for commercial and residential customers.

"The entire website was rebuilt and redesigned to be more responsive and dynamic," said Kimberly Raduenz, marketing manager for Modine. "The new site meets user expectations and provides a seamless experience that showcases Modine and the products we offer."

The new upgraded www.modinehvac.com includes:

  • Improved search function.
  • Updated, easier to find information about Modine's products and where to buy them.
  • A robust library of product documents.
  • Streamlined organization and navigation that groups Modine products according to market and product types, making it easier for customers to find what they're looking for.

"We've improved every aspect of the site, from the way it looks to how it's organized and how it operates," Raduenz said. "By improving the presentation and functionality of our website, we're making our products more accessible to the people who rely on them. Along with our new Modine Authorized Contractors Program, which directly connects contractors and homeowners with the interactive online contractor locator, the new website provides an efficient, productive experience that matches the performance and dependability of our HVAC products."

For more information, visit http://www.modinehvac.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary segments: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial & Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (Building HVAC). Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

 

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley



(865) 977-1973



hripley@ripleypr.com     

 


 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-modine-website-improves-accessibility-and-support-for-residential-and-commercial-contractors-301062351.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPA
07:01aMODINE MANUFACTURING : New Modine Website Improves Accessibility And Support For..
PR
05/18MODINE MANUFACTURING : to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Ca..
PR
05/15MODINE MANUFACTURING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27MODINE MANUFACTURING : Announces Launch Of Authorized Contractor Program To Buil..
PR
02/05MODINE MANUFACTURING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/04MODINE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04MODINE MANUFACTURING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/04MODINE MANUFACTURING : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PR
01/23MODINE MANUFACTURING : to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Cal..
PR
2019MODINE MANUFACTURING : Unveils High Efficiency Condensing/Hybrid And Propane Hea..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group