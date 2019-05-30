Moelis & C : mpany Announces the Appointment of Richard Barker as a Managing Director Providing Financial and Strategic Advice to Oilfield Services Clients

Moelis & Company Announces the Appointment of Richard Barker as a Managing Director Providing Financial and Strategic Advice to Oilfield Services Clients

New York, May 30, 2019: Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the appointment of Richard Barker as a Managing Director providing financial and strategic advice to oil and gas clients, with a specific focus on the Oilfield Services & Equipment sector. He will join the Firm in August and will be based in Houston.

Mr. Barker has 15 years of investment banking experience working as a trusted advisor to oil and gas companies globally. He was most recently the Head of Oilfield Services for North America at JPMorgan. Prior to JPMorgan, Mr. Barker spent four years at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co working with oilfield service companies on a variety of strategic matters including M&A, equity financing and capital structure policy. He began his investment banking career within Goldman Sachs' Natural Resources Group in London and Houston.

"We continue to see significant structural changes in the oil & gas industry," said Jeff Raich, Co-President of Moelis & Company. "Oil and gas producers are looking to improve returns by leveraging technology and data, which will create new opportunities for front-footed oil services companies and equipment providers. Richard's deep sector knowledge, coupled with our world-class global energy franchise, will be tremendously valuable to clients looking to strategically position themselves in this changing environment."

