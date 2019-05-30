Log in
Moelis & C : mpany Announces the Appointment of Richard Barker as a Managing Director Providing Financial and Strategic Advice to Oilfield Services Clients

05/30/2019 | 11:59am EDT

Moelis & Company Announces the Appointment of Richard Barker as a Managing Director Providing Financial and Strategic Advice to Oilfield Services Clients

New York, May 30, 2019: Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the appointment of Richard Barker as a Managing Director providing financial and strategic advice to oil and gas clients, with a specific focus on the Oilfield Services & Equipment sector. He will join the Firm in August and will be based in Houston.

Mr. Barker has 15 years of investment banking experience working as a trusted advisor to oil and gas companies globally. He was most recently the Head of Oilfield Services for North America at JPMorgan. Prior to JPMorgan, Mr. Barker spent four years at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co working with oilfield service companies on a variety of strategic matters including M&A, equity financing and capital structure policy. He began his investment banking career within Goldman Sachs' Natural Resources Group in London and Houston.

"We continue to see significant structural changes in the oil & gas industry," said Jeff Raich, Co-President of Moelis & Company. "Oil and gas producers are looking to improve returns by leveraging technology and data, which will create new opportunities for front-footed oil services companies and equipment providers. Richard's deep sector knowledge, coupled with our world-class global energy franchise, will be tremendously valuable to clients looking to strategically position themselves in this changing environment."

-ends-

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 19 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.comor follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

Media Contact:

Ari Cohen

Moelis & Company

  1. + 1 212 883 4008
  1. + 1 917 943 8271 ari.cohen@moelis.com

Investor Contact:

Michele Miyakawa

Moelis & Company

  1. + 1 310 443 2344 michele.miyakawa@moelis.com

Disclaimer

Moelis & Company published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 15:58:05 UTC
