Moelis & Company : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on October 22, 2018

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment
bank, will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after the
market closes on Monday, October 22, 2018.
Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-Founder and Co-President, and Joe Simon, Chief
Financial Officer, will also host a related conference call at 5:00pm ET
on the same day (October 22, 2018) to review the financial results.
Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.
Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by
dialing 1-877-510-3938 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4137 (international) and
referencing the Moelis & Company Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call.
Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The
conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast
through the Investor Relations section of the Moelis & Company website
at www.moelis.com.
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call
will be available for one month via telephone starting approximately one
hour after the live call ends. The replay can be accessed at
1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international); the
conference number is 10124499.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that
provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client
base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The
Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering
comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major
industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise
clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and
acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets
transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its
clients from 19 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe,
the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please
visit: www.moelis.com
or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.
