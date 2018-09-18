Moelis : Jane Sadowsky Joins Moelis & Company as a Senior Advisor Focused on Diversity & Inclusion

Jane Sadowsky Joins Moelis & Company as a Senior Advisor

Focused on Diversity & Inclusion

New York, September 17, 2018: Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, today announced the appointment of Jane Sadowsky as a Senior Advisor focused on Diversity & Inclusion. In this newly created role, Ms. Sadowsky will advise the Firm on talent initiatives, including coaching, training and mentoring, for women and other underrepresented groups.

Ms. Sadowsky joins Moelis & Company to enhance the Firm's commitment to diversity and inclusiveness, as well as accessibility and flexibility. Combining her 25-year investment banking career with her recent work as a leadership coach to C-suite and partner level professional services executives, Ms. Sadowsky's experience offers a unique and relevant perspective that will help guide the Firm in developing, executing, and evaluating its diversity and inclusion initiatives. Prior to joining Moelis & Company, Ms. Sadowsky was a Senior Managing Director at Evercore Partners where she led the firm's power and utility M&A practice. Since retiring from Evercore Partners in 2011, Ms. Sadowsky completed Columbia University's Leadership Coaching Certification Program with the highest honors, and founded Gardener Advisory LLC, which advises public and private companies and governments on electricity and power-related matters. She also currently serves as an independent board member on the Board of Directors of two publicly listed global (mining) companies, Nexa Resources and Yamana Gold. Ms. Sadowsky has advised a number of professional services firms on talent matters and has developed training and mentoring programs for their employees and women professionals in particular.

"Diversity and inclusion at Moelis & Company, and the financial services sector more broadly, can only be achieved through a multi-pronged strategy that is shaped by those who have bold, yet pragmatic ideas specifically tailored for our industry," said Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Co-President of Moelis & Company. "Jane's approach is consistent with our ongoing commitment to recruit, develop, advance, and retain more women and underrepresented groups. We are excited to work with her to ensure our global workforce continues to reflect our diverse client base."

"I am delighted to be working with Moelis & Company as the Firm launches a number of new initiatives aimed at networking, mentorship, coaching, flexibility, and work-life decisions," said Ms. Sadowsky. "Moelis & Company recognizes that a greater level of diversity is not achieved through the prioritization of one group over another, but through a relentless commitment to equality and inclusiveness - ensuring that opportunities are created for all individuals, at all levels, regardless of gender, ethnicity,or sexual orientation. I am excited for the changes and enhancements we are making to these vital programs."

Through a series of fellowships, mentor programs, targeted development opportunities, and community outreach, Moelis & Company has a number of talent initiatives to reinforce an inclusive and diverse work place:

Rise Above Fellowship: An MBA Fellowship that provides women and underrepresented groups with the opportunity to excel in investment banking by helping finance their education. The Fellowship is offered to both full-time candidates as well as summer intern candidates.

Young Leaders Diversity Program: A hands-on, immersive program for diverse undergraduate sophomores across the U.S. to introduce them to investment banking career opportunities. Through case studies and discussions led by senior bankers, students gain direct, early exposure to the investment banking industry and how Moelis & Company's unique, innovative, and collaborative culture has made it one of the fastest growing firms on Wall Street.

Veteran's Program: The Firm hosts workshops for NY-based candidates with prior military experience to prepare them for interviews and hosts events for veterans to attend and ask questions about careers in investment banking. Veterans are also eligible for the Rise Above Fellowship.

Enhanced Family Leave: Moelis recently increased its U.S. maternity leave program to four months. In the coming months, the Firm expects to announce additional initiatives to assist all employees on leave.

Family Care through Bright Horizons: Through a corporate partnership, Bright Horizons offers back-up child, adult and elder care for all Moelis & Company employees. The benefit also includes a "Return to Work Infant Transition Program," which provides services to new parents transitioning back into the workforce.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, andother corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 19 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.

