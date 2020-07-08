Log in
Moelis & Company : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on July 29, 2020

07/08/2020 | 01:34pm EDT

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC), a leading global independent investment bank, will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

Ken Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Simon, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a related conference call at 5:00pm ET on the same day (July 29th, 2020) to review the financial results. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-877-510-3938 (domestic) or 1-412-902-4137 (international) and referencing the Moelis & Company Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Moelis & Company website at www.moelis.com.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for one month via telephone starting approximately one hour after the live call ends. The replay can be accessed at 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international); the conference number is 10145383.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company’s experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 20 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For further information, please visit: www.moelis.com or follow us on Twitter @Moelis.


© Business Wire 2020
