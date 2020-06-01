Log in
Mogo : Schedules Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

06/01/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2020 financial results on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by David Feller, Mogo’s Founder & CEO, and Greg Feller, President & CFO. The live webcast will include a slide presentation. The Company will issue its financial results after market on June 3.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

 

TIME:

5:00 p.m. (ET)

 

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(833) 968-2206 or (778) 560-2782 (International)

 

REPLAY:

(800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 until midnight (ET) Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Playback code: 2576949

 

LIVE WEBCAST:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=6E07BAFF-82EF-4944-91B4-9A5CE6BFFD25 or http://investors.mogo.ca/

 

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. Financial wellness continues to be the #1 source of stress across all demographics and highest among millennials. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).


© Business Wire 2020
