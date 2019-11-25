Log in
Mogo Inc.    MOGO

MOGO INC.

(MOGO)
News 
News

Mogo : to Participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

0
11/25/2019 | 12:45pm EST

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading financial technology companies, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, which is being held December 9-11, 2019 in New York. Mogo's management is available for one-on-one meetings on December 11, 2019.

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Financial health continues to be the #1 source of stress across all demographics and highest among millennials. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and get access to six products and solutions that help them monitor their credit score, protect themselves from identity fraud, control their spending, and borrow responsibly. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than 925,000 members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mogo-to-participate-in-the-raymond-james-technology-investors-conference-300964739.html

SOURCE Mogo Finance Technology Inc


© PRNewswire 2019
