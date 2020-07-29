MOGU : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

Log in
07/29/2020

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.mogu-inc.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@mogu.com.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

For more information on MOGU, please visit: http://ir.mogu-inc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
