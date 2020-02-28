Log in
MOGU : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 12, 2020

02/28/2020

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the "Company"), a leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

MOGU's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 12, 2020 (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International: +1 647 689 5649
Mainland China, North: +86 108 007 141 191
Mainland China, South: +86 108 001 401 195
United States: +1 877 824 0239
Hong Kong: +852 800 901 563
Passcode: Mogu

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET on March 19, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in  +1 416 621 4642
U.S. Toll Free  +1 800 585 8367
Passcode: 

4698718

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of MOGU’s website at http://ir.mogu-inc.com.

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides young people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. Through innovative use of content, MOGU’s platform provides a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, and offers users a truly comprehensive shopping experience.

For more information on MOGU, please visit: http://ir.mogu-inc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-3.33%550 039
MEITUAN DIANPING0.49%77 091
JD.COM, INC.9.00%56 070
SHOPIFY INC.10.26%51 086
PINDUODUO INC.-6.98%40 892
