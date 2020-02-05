Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mohawk Industries, Inc., Investors (MHK)

02/05/2020 | 08:59pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming March 3, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (“Mohawk” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MHK)) investors who purchased securities between April 28, 2017 to July 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 25, 2018, after the market closed, the Company announced disappointing financial results for second quarter 2018, disclosing that Mohawk “reduced [its] production volumes more than [the Company] had thought” and that it “came into the year with higher inventories than [it] wanted to have.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $38.06, or over 17%, to close at $179.31 per share on July 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 25, 2018, after the market closed, Mohawk reported third quarter 2018 financial results that fell below the Company’s guidance, stating that “[t]o improve [its] inventory turns, [Mohawk was] presently manufacturing fewer units than [it was] selling, which is negatively impacting [its] costs.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $36.04, or nearly 24%, to close at $115.03 per share on October 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on July 25, 2019, after the market closed, Mohawk reported that sales in its Flooring NA segment declined 7% year-over-year and that there was “big buildup in inventory in ceramic.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $27.52, or nearly 18%, to close at $128.84 per share on July 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in deceptive and unsustainable sales practices to mask declining customer demand for its Conventional Flooring products; (2) that Mohawk’s increasing inventories was not the result of increasing inflation or the Company’s backward integration, but instead the result of the Company deliberately stuffing the channels with Conventional Flooring Products to boost sales; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mohawk securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 3, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 969 M
EBIT 2019 929 M
Net income 2019 626 M
Debt 2019 2 569 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 9 534 M
Chart MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 152,29  $
Last Close Price 133,97  $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
W. Christopher Wellborn President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Glenn Rodney Landau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jana Kanyadan Chief Information Officer & SVP
Bruce C. Bruckmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-2.39%9 680
LEGGETT & PLATT-6.49%6 497
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC4.07%5 366
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.81%5 048
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-7.22%3 974
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED4.74%2 687
